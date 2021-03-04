Second vaccinations are prioritized at local vaccination sites | News





Given the ongoing shortage of COVID-19 vaccines in the region, local vaccination sites prioritize people with a second appointment. Two confusing issues are delaying the release of a new appointment for San Diegan, who wants to take the first dose. First, there is a shortage of moderna influx into the region to compensate for shipments delayed weeks ago due to bad weather across the country. Second, the dose of Pfizer that arrives is used almost exclusively to vaccinate those who will be vaccinated for the second time. Several initial dose schedules have been released for use by the county and its partners, but they are reserved under state guidelines for groups such as law enforcement agencies, teachers, and other school staff. .. “Our site is working hard to complete vaccinations for people scheduled for a second vaccination,” said Dr. Wilma Uten, MD, of the County Public Health Center. “When more doses arrive through the Moderna backlog, including the new Johnson and Johnson vaccine, the first dose reservation will be released for many who are eligible and enthusiastic. . “ Immunization progress Local vaccination sites are currently providing vaccines to San Diegan Phase 1A and Phase 1B. To date, approximately 1,070,000 COVID-19 doses have been delivered to the region, with nearly 946,000 doses. The difference between the two numbers represents the amount expected to be administered over the next 7 days and the dose that has not yet been entered into the recording system. Approximately 7,400 doses have been administered and full documentation is pending. To date, vaccinated people include approximately 290,000 fully vaccinated San Diegans, but more than 22% of San Diegans 16 and older receive at least one vaccination. It is equivalent to about 595,000 people. State metric: The adjusted case rate calculated in the state of San Diego County is currently (as of March 2) 10.8 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, and the region is in Purple Tier or Tier 1.

The positive rate of the test is 4.2% and the county is placed in Tier 3 or Orange Tier. The county’s test positive rate qualifies for Tier 3, but the state uses the most restrictive metric (in this case, the adjusted case rate) to assign the county to that tier. Therefore, the county remains Purple Tier or Tier 1.

The county’s health inequality index, which looks for test positive rates in areas with the lowest health status, is 6% and is in Red Tier or Tier 2. This indicator does not move the county to a more restrictive tier, but you need to go to. A layer with less restrictions.

The California Public Health Service evaluates the county weekly. The next report is scheduled for Tuesday, March. 9.9. Occurrence of community settings: Eleven new communities were identified on March 2nd. Three are grocery stores, two are retail stores, two are businesses, two are faith-based organizations, one is restaurants / bars, and one is food / beverage processing. Setting.

Over the last 7 days (February 24th to March 2nd), 30 community outbreaks have been identified.

The number of community outbreaks has exceeded 7 or more triggers in 7 days.

Occurrences of community settings are defined as 3 or more COVID-19 cases in settings for the last 14 days and people in different households. test: 13,293 tests were reported to the county on March 2, with a 3% percentage of newly positive cases.

The 14-day moving average percentage of positive cases is 3.7%. The target is less than 8.0%.

The daily average for the 7 days of the test is 13,099. Cases, hospitalization and ICU admission: 352 cases were reported to the county on March 2. The total number of people in this area is currently 261,353.

13,179 or 5% of all cases require hospitalization.

1,599, or 0.6% of all cases and 12.1% of hospitalized cases, had to be admitted to the intensive care unit. Dead (number: Twenty-five new COVID-19 deaths were reported on March 2. The total number of people in this area is 3,342.

Between December 20th and March 2nd, 16 men and 9 women died.

Of the 25 deaths reported on March 2, two died were over 80 years old, three were in their 70s, 11 were in their 60s, 7 were in their 50s, and 2 were in their 40s.

Twenty-one had an underlying medical condition, two had no medical condition, and two had a medical history pending. For more information: More detailed data summary at County Coronavirus-sd.com website Updated daily around 5 pm.

