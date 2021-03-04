California Vaccine Program Does Not Prioritize Homeless Prisoners

Claim: California vaccinated homeless people and prison inmates against COVID-19 before others

The changing plans for the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine have elicited new criticism of plans to administer shots.

In a Facebook post on March 1st, Comedian and podcaster Adam Carolla targeted California. “In California, homeless people and prisoners are vaccinated before taxpayers,” he wrote in a post. About 12,000 users responded. “It sounds like something from a 20th century youth. If it’s not the best way to do things in California, I don’t know what it is.”

Proponents have fought to be prioritized because they live in densely populated areas. Homeless shelter etc., And social distance cannot be easily maintained.

Corolla is right that California is vaccination for those groups, Changes to state distribution plans In January they no longer gave vaccine priority.

The Corolla did not respond to requests for comment.

California Vaccine Distribution Plan

The first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine arrived in California in mid-December and the state began. Immediately afterwards, vaccination is given to frontline healthcare workers.

California’s first plans to distribute vaccines prioritized healthcare professionals before moving on to them Workers over the age of 75 (teachers, first responders, grocery store clerks, and other workers that the state considers essential).

The first plan also included those who were experiencing homelessness and state prisoners in the second wave. California began vaccination of prisoners on December 22nd. According to the Los Angeles Times.

However Sacramento Bee points it outCalifornia Vaccination plans for residents have changed several times From December to late January, the state adopted a new framework that prioritizes people over the age of 65 and those working in agriculture, food, education, childcare and emergency services. Latest phase.. Beginning March 14, the state will vaccinate people between the ages of 16 and 64 who are “highest risk” for severe health conditions such as cancer, pregnancy, heart disease, and severe obesity.

Prisoners and homeless people no longer prefer vaccines under that change. According to The Sacramento Bee.

However, the new plan will not disqualify vaccination if prisoners or homeless people fall into one of the eligible categories.Notes on the California Rehabilitation and Corrections Bureau websitePrioritize vaccine distribution under state health agency guidelines.

As of March 1, 40,905 imprisoned individuals had been vaccinated with 25,626 staff. According to the department’s website.. At that time, 94,586 people were detained in the state and 89,892 were held in prison.

“We prioritize the distribution of vaccines in a manner consistent with the CDPH guidelines. It is our intention to provide COVID-19 vaccination to all CDCR and CCHCS employees and imprisoned individuals.” Liz Gransee, Deputy Director of Communications for the Department, said: Email.

As of February 8, three in four people imprisoned in California had either been vaccinated for the first time or were infected with the virus. According to the Los Angeles Times.

However, it is difficult to find data showing the number of vaccines given to homeless people.

“Unfortunately, we have good data on prison population and COVID-19 vaccine administration, but no good data on people experiencing vaccine administration and homelessness,” said Homeless Senior National Health Policy Officer. The director, Barbara Di Pietro, said. Council in a prepared statement.

Our rating: no context

The claim that California immunizes prison prisoners and homeless people with COVID-19 before others is lacking in context as it can be misleading without additional information. It’s true that the state is vaccinating these populations, but California changed its vaccine distribution plan in January. These groups will not be prioritized in the new plan.

