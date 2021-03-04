Lorain County Public Health is affiliated with the Church for Vaccine Clinic | Lorain County

Lorain County Public Health has launched a new Coronavirus Vaccination Clinic in a local church this week to improve the accessibility of the black and Hispanic communities.

This effort was done in collaboration with Mercy Health’s Parish Nursing Program and the local religious community.

The first clinic was on March 1st at the Second Baptist Church in 427 Chapman Lane, Elyria.

Mark Adams, Deputy Health Commissioner for Lorain County Public Health, says the clinic has been successful so far.

“If you join the community and run a small clinic where you get to know everyone, you can talk to everyone,” Adams said. “It’s always positive.”

On March 3rd, at the latest clinic of the Department of Health at the Face Ministries Christian Center on 1306 Euclid Avenue in Lorraine, registered residents came early and wanted to line up outside the building and be vaccinated. ..

Of the nine vaccinated people in the clinic, seven were parish nurses and more than 20 members of the church volunteered, according to Adams.

Approximately 260 people were enrolled to receive the first dose of the vaccine.

According to Adams, the presence of consortium volunteers will allow the health sector to open more clinics in different churches.

As long as he organizes his efforts to reach out to the black and Hispanic communities, he said the problem is transcendental.

“When you enter an area like this, not everyone can drive and not everyone can find transportation,” Adams said. “It also helps to attract people at risk, people whose mobility is an issue.

“By having it (clinic), we are in their backyard.”

Adams said opening a clinic in the church has been the motivation since the vaccine deployment program began.

But waiting for enough vaccinations, he said, is the key to planning a clinic.

For Lorain’s radio personality Terrance “Big Tee” Moore of Power 89.1 FM WNZN, it was very important to qualify for the vaccine and enroll in the clinic.

As a dialysis patient with congestive heart failure, Moore said he was infected with COVID-19 last year and feels lucky just to have the opportunity to get a vaccine.

“By the grace of God I have done it,” he said. “So it’s definitely a blessing to me to be able to do this.”

Lorain’s 24-year-old Hitatt Hernon said he believes that vaccination in the clinic is part of a larger citizen’s duty to protect his community.

Hernon, who works at Lorain’s Speak of the Devil Cocktail Bar, has been diagnosed with a rare bone growth disorder called Jeune Syndrome and suffers from asthma.

“It doesn’t affect me much every day,” Harnon said. “But with something like this (COVID-19), you never know.”

He also said he didn’t want to spread the virus to anyone else.

“For me, what really matters is that I’m using a mask, vaccinated, and looking for each other with something like this,” Harnon said. “It’s a kind of effort to be attentive to each other.”