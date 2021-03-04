“It’s not time to stop wearing masks,” says CDC director Rochelle Warrensky.

The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expressed concern on Wednesday about the recent increase in new cases of coronavirus, warning that pandemic malaise and relaxation of restrictions could set the stage for yet another surge this spring. did. In an interview with NPR’s All Things Consid, Dr. Rochelle Warrensky said the next few weeks will be crucial in determining whether the United States can finally get out of the crisis almost a year after the pandemic. He said he could prove it. However, she said the country is facing headwinds, both from the epidemic of highly infectious variants of the virus and from efforts to roll back guidelines on everything from mask use to business resumption. “I think we could go in one of two directions in the next few months,” Warrensky told host Ali Shapiro. “If things are opened, if we aren’t really careful, we could end up with a post-spring break surge as well as a post-Christmas surge. We could see far more illnesses. We could see far more deaths. “ “In another vision, we see we’re really cornered for another couple of months, vaccinated so many people, and reach a really great place by summer,” Warensky continued. Warensky’s comment was to end the mask obligations in the state and allow businesses to resume at full power, following Tuesday’s announcement by the Governor of Texas and the Governor of Mississippi. President Biden likened it to “Neanderthal thinking” on Wednesday.

In Texas, new cases are down about 9% from the average two weeks ago, but up 20% from last week. In Mississippi, new cases have also declined from two weeks ago, but are up 62% from last week’s numbers. “The CDC honestly recommends everyday masking, everyday social distance, now that we are at this nexus, this important time, this dilute point. Therefore, it is what we recommend. I honestly don’t fit the guidance I have, “Walensky said. For announcement on Tuesday. “But the reason I mask isn’t because my governor told me so,” she added. “The reason I mask is because I know it protects myself, my loved ones, my neighbors and the community, so everyone does the right thing and wears a mask. I think you are empowered. “ Rollbacks in Texas and Mississippi represent the two most vast in the United States, but they aren’t the only ones to be announced. Massachusetts has allowed the restaurant to operate at full capacity, and Governor Henry McMaster has lifted the ban on large-scale rallies in South Carolina. Valensky acknowledged the reality of pandemic fatigue. “We are all exhausted,” she said.

But now that more and more Americans are vaccinated, “there is a vision and there is light at the end of the tunnel,” she said. “It’s not time to stop to stop wearing the mask.” Since taking office in January, Valensky has seen hopeful signs in the fight against the pandemic. Overall, new infections have decreased by about 70%, and the average number of new cases is approaching the levels last seen in the fall. Meanwhile, the number of new patients admitted with COVID-19 has decreased by about 60% from its peak in January. But on Wednesday, the CDC director warned that he continued to see “troublesome signs” that recent developments were stalled. At the White House briefing, Warensky said the average number of new cases over the last seven days was 66,000, an increase of 3.5% over the last seven days. The death toll during that period increased by 2.2% to just over 2,000 daily. Authorities said the rise was due to a variant of the virus that was beginning to spread more widely and more rapidly across the country, especially the B.1.1.7 variant, which was first detected in the United Kingdom and found to be 50% more infectious. I think that. Than the stocks that are prevalent in the United States.