COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic is a “breath of fresh air” for the Muskellunge Heights community

Muskegon Heights, Michigan – Muskegon Heights Academy High School is a special place for Gertha Burse.

This is where she and her children went to school, their siblings won basketball trophies, worked for 21 years, and their 64-year-old child was first vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I’m blessed to be here,” Bath said.

On Wednesday, 328 received shots at the Muskellunge Heights Clinic, which is part of a community-led grassroots strategy for administering the COVID-19 vaccine.

Public Health Muskegon County has organized the event in collaboration with community leaders, local ministers, the city of Muskegon Heights, the NAACP, and school districts.

“It’s really a face-to-face effort. You’re not the number here. You’re our neighbor,” said Jerry McDowell, Deputy Health Officer of Muskegon County, on Wednesday, March 3.

NAACP Muskegon Branch Chief Eric Hood (left) and Deputy Health Officer Jerry McDowell (right) coordinated and cooperated to set up a Muskegon Heights Academy High School vaccination clinic on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. (Photo courtesy of Rose White | MLive)

The school lobby was crowded with people over the age of 60 for five hours and came to pick up an appointment for the first dose of the vaccine.

Eric Hood, chairman of the NAACP Muskegon branch, said it was “a breath of fresh air” that saw the Muskegon Heights clinic.

“People want these shots in our community, and we have to make them available for them to get it,” he said.

African Americans are the largest ethnic group in Muskegon Heights. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Blacks, Hispanics, and Native Americans die of COVID-19 almost three times as often as whites.

The clinic was promoted through telephone, radio programs, church pulpits, and word-of-mouth.

In Michigan All residents over 50 I am eligible to be vaccinated later this month. According to Dr. Thomas Foster, Chief Medical Officer of Mercy Health Physician Partners, the involvement of the church and community becomes more important as eligibility is open to more people.

“They can probably cause what the health care system isn’t looking at,” Foster said.

In Muskegon County, about 30,000 people are initially vaccinated and 16,149 are fully vaccinated. Approximately 47,800 vaccines have been distributed to the county, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Michigan reported 1,536 new coronavirus cases and five new deaths on Wednesday. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the state has reported 591,753 confirmed cases and 15,563 deaths associated with COVID-19.

Kathy Moore, director of health at Muskegon County, said the health department will allocate 25% of its dose to special outreach groups such as Muskegon Heights and rural clinics in the county.

Latinos Working for the Future, a non-profit organization in Muskegon County, has also partnered with health authorities to translate information about vaccines into Spanish and open two clinics to vaccinate a total of 200 people.

“Infiltrating the community” is an asset of the vaccination effort, said Angelita Valdes, president of the company who works for the future of Latin Americans. She said the partnership with the health sector was “a mutual effort to vaccinate our black and brown people.”

“Some people sign up for vaccines that make them feel more comfortable helping someone who they know or trust in their hands get them,” she said. It was.

In Muskegon County, the majority of vaccines are given by Meyer, Mercy Health, and the Department of Health. However, the county will continue to hold regional clinics.

“I want to keep doing that until everyone in the end is vaccinated,” Hood said.

