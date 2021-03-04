Ontario extends COVID-19 vaccine interval after changes in federal guidance

Toronto — Ontario extends dosing interval COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) (# If there is no character limit, add parentheses when it first appears Vaccines up to four months after the National Committee recommended doing so paved the way for accelerated state immunization efforts.

A spokeswoman for Health Minister Christine Elliott said the state welcomed the latest guidance from the National Advisory Board on Immunization, which was announced late Wednesday afternoon.

The recommendation was issued two days after Ontario sought advice on dosing intervals to speed its deployment, but has been criticized for being late.

read more: The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is not given to the elderly, says Ontario Health Minister

“This allows Ontario to accelerate the deployment of vaccines and equip as many vaccines as possible, thereby providing more protection to more people.” Alexandra Hilken said in a statement.

The story continues under the ad

The state said it will soon share details of a new dosing recommendation and an updated vaccine program that explains the expected supply of recently approved Oxford-AstraZeneca shots.

Ontario said earlier Wednesday that it would administer the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine to residents aged 60-64.

Sylvia Jones, Under Secretary of Justice, said targeted use of the vaccine would help reduce illness and death throughout Ontario.

“Unfortunately, we know that when someone is over 60, if someone gets infected with COVID, they will be hospitalized more,” she said. “By focusing on the more vulnerable parts of our population, what we have actually done is to control and control infection.”

read more: Ontario has reported an additional 17 COVID-19 deaths, with a total of more than 7,000 since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Jones said the Oxford-AstraZeneca shots were given via a “different route” rather than a mass vaccination clinic, but did not elaborate on what it was.

Earlier this week, Ontario said it was following the advice of the National Vaccine Commission, which recommends that people over the age of 65 not use Oxford-AstraZeneca Shots due to limited data on efficacy in the elderly. ..

Jones also said the government had signed an agreement with the state pharmacist association to administer COVID-19 shots at pharmacies within the next few months.

The story continues under the ad

To date, Ontario has focused on vaccination of top priority groups, including caregivers and specific healthcare professionals.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The state said it aims to begin vaccination of residents aged 80 and over from the third week of March, although the timeline is subject to change.











1:27 Coronavirus: Mayor Tory supports returning Toronto to gray blockade levels





Coronavirus: Mayor Tory supports returning Toronto to gray blockade levels



However, some public health departments are starting to immunize the general public, starting with people over the age of 80.

These units are booking vaccinations via their own web or telephone system as the state portal is under development.

To date, Ontario has received a total of 754,419 COVID-19 vaccines.

NDP leader Andrea Howas said Wednesday that the government should follow the advice of a science table last week that vaccine deployments could prevent thousands of cases if they were based on neighborhood and age. It was.

The story continues under the ad

“When it comes to AstraZeneca, it seems logical to me that there is an opportunity,” she said.

Greens leader Mike Schreiner said the government must immediately and clearly communicate the updated plans.











2:48 Top Doctor in the Peel region recommending a gray lockdown zone with the COVID-19 framework in Ontario





Top Doctor in the Peel region recommending a gray lockdown zone with the COVID-19 framework in Ontario



“If you need public trust, make a clear and transparent plan,” he said. “Please let us know that there may be adjustments, I think the general public will understand it.”

The state reported 958 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and another 17 deaths from the virus.

Currently, 668 people are hospitalized, of whom 274 are in the intensive care unit and 188 are on ventilator.

Meanwhile, Ontario will decide later this week whether many COVID-19 hotspot areas will return to the pandemic restriction framework. Toronto, Peel and North Bay are under strict stay-at-home orders that are due to expire on Monday.

The story continues under the ad

Top doctors in Toronto and Peel both said on Wednesday that they hope their region will re-enter the framework next week in the toughest “gray blockade” category.











2:18 There is growing confusion about who should get the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine





There is growing confusion about who should get the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine



Dr. Eileen de Villa, a health officer in Toronto, said it was reasonable to lift the order, but precautions still need to be taken.

She said moving to the gray category, where retailers can open with 25% capacity, is better than placing the city in the second toughest red category, which allows for dining and personal care services in indoor restaurants. Say you are.

Dr. Lawrence Law, Head of Health and Medical Care at Peel, said the positive trend was reversed due to the increasing number of cases of viral variants and went to the gray lockdown zone to maintain progress. It is recommended to go back.

“This allows us to phase out certain sectors of our community,” Loh said. “While it may be difficult for some to hear, our indicators remain somewhat volatile and it is difficult to recommend other levels.”

The story continues under the ad

— Using Holly McKenzie-Sutter and Denise Paglinawan files











2:57 AstraZeneca vaccine is not given to Ontario citizens over the age of 65: Minister of Health





AstraZeneca vaccine is not given to Ontario citizens over the age of 65: Minister of Health



View link »



<br />

