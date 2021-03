COVID-19: BC Music Therapy Research seeks to rescue healthcare professionals

“I’m very excited to find new ways to help them and find new approaches to improving mental health,” says research coordinator Sean Fickling. Photographs from handouts

Article content A new hypothetical study involving nurses, doctors and emergency medical personnel at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19 aims to find out if music therapy can improve mental and emotional health. In a four-week study, 20 healthcare professionals wore brain-scanning equipment during a remote music therapy session and gave researchers at Simon Fraser University and Sally’s Health Technology District insights into the resulting changes in brain function. Give. In the case of Tallinn Stephenson, director of a nonprofit organization Music is healed Sponsoring the study, it represents an opportunity to uncover how music therapy can support mental health outcomes. “We’re in a pandemic and we can see that people are more inclined to the musical experience, even if it’s virtual,” says Stevenson, who says music can reduce the symptoms of anxiety and depression. He added that he believed. “Frankly, I think it’s because music is a language of emotions. It touches a part of our hearts and perhaps our thoughts that traditional medicine cannot.”

Article content Music therapy looks different for each session and client, given that not everyone has the ability or mobility to strumming instruments or playing the keyboard on the piano, Stevenson said. For some, treatment may simply involve listening to music. Neuroscientist and co-founder Ryan D’Arcy Health Technology DistrictSaid that there is a great deal of existing science and research showing the powerful effects of music on mood, emotions, memory and cognition. “Even those with severe Alzheimer’s disease can draw them into a conscious place. Thinking for yourself, listening to a song brings back memories and the first time you hear it. Seeing and sniffing can be seen to influence and engage positive moods and emotions, “D’Arcee said. What researchers want in this study is to translate that knowledge into “a positive impact on those who need it today during a pandemic.” Sean Fickling, a biomedical engineer, recently PhD in SFU, and research coordinator, has a little thought in understanding how to carry out scientific research during a pandemic when the institute is closed. He said it was necessary. Researchers came up with the concept of large-scale research on the mental health benefits of music therapy a few years ago, which would have included magnetic resonance imaging. COVID-19 has ruled out that idea, Fickling said. Photographs from handouts As the pandemic progressed, researchers realized that they weren’t coping with the increasing mental health burden of healthcare professionals, and devised a study that included video conferencing and muse, a commercially available, easily equipped brain scanning device. Did.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos