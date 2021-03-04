Children’s hospital wrestles with young Covid’s “long-haul carrier”

Last summer, a sleep party celebrating Depuy’s 15th birthday marked a new chapter defined by illness and uncertainty.

A teenager in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, tested positive for covid-19 about a week later, saying his mother, Sarah, had bedridden flu-like symptoms. But her expected recovery never came.

Delaney used to train 20 hours a week for competitive dance and hadn’t diagnosed her underlying condition, but now she’s having a hard time going through two classes in a row. I will. Excessive exercise can lead to extreme fatigue and bedridden. And shortness of breath overcomes her in a random place like a grocery store.

Doctors finally diagnosed Delaney as COPD (chronic pneumonia that affects a person’s breathing ability), Sarah, 47. No one was able to determine the cause of her daughter’s decline.

“There is no research there,” she said. “Children are not expected to be in this situation.”

Statistics show that children are largely immune to the worst effects of covid, but little is known about what causes a small proportion of children to develop serious illness. Doctors are now reporting the emergence of downstream complications that mimic those found in adult “long-haul carriers.”

Correspondingly, children’s hospitals offer one-stop shops for care and create clinics to catch abnormalities that are otherwise often overlooked. However, the treatments offered by these centers can be expensive for patients, medical finance experts warned. Especially considering that much is unknown about the condition.

Nonetheless, an increase in the number of patients like Delaney has led to a more structured follow-up program for children recovering from Covid, said the director of pediatric infectious diseases at the St. Burnabus Medical Center in New Jersey. Said Dr. Uzumahasan.

“The price of missing these children is a horrifying event,” she said.

Unanswered questions

As of February 18, more than 3 million children and young adults tested positive for covid at the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association. Report.. Most of these children, if any, experience mild symptoms.

However, during the pandemic process, it became clear that some children developed serious and potentially long-term problems.

The most well-known of these complications is called “Pediatric Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome” or MIS-C. Symptoms These include high fever, skin rash, and stomach pain, which can appear up to a month after the fever develops.Around 2,000 cases Confirmed in the United States. Blacks and Hispanics make up an unbalanced proportion: 69%.

However, clinicians also said they are increasingly listening to children seeking help with a variety of persistent complications such as fatigue, shortness of breath, and loss of odor.

Clinic for Child Long Howler

Clinician at Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky Establish a clinic October after receiving a call from a local pediatrician with a patient with long-distance symptoms.

No one knows how often children develop these symptoms, how many people are already ill, or even what they call it, Chris Bryant, president of the Pediatric Infectious Diseases Association, who works in the hospital.

The children will see an infectious disease doctor, who will refer them or order a test if necessary.

To date, the clinic has examined about 25 patients with a variety of symptoms, said Dr. Daniel Bratt, a clinic-related pediatric infectious disease expert. He said that part of his job is to rule out other possible causes, as covid mimics the symptoms associated with a variety of other illnesses.

“There is a presumption that everything is cohesive because the virus is so new,” Bratt said.

Similarly, temporary clinics for other young patients have been set up in the cardiology department of the Children’s Hospital and Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska. Patients are screened to assess the structure of the heart and its function. She said they were watching 6 to 8 patients a week.

Dr. Jean Ballweg, a pediatric cardiologist at the hospital who also works at the clinic, said, “This is a question that parents can never answer. Why is one child not another?”

So far, no literature has been published on the heart health of children who develop these symptoms after recovering from covid, according to Ballweg. Ballweg said he hopes that clinic doctors will collect data and standardize how they treat patients, giving them clues as to how the virus affects the hearts of children. It was. “Hopefully we can see the collective experience, recognize patterns and provide better care.”

Cleveland University Hospitals Rainbow Babys and Children’s Hospital is involved in creating an interdisciplinary clinic that integrates care by providing patients with access to integrative medicine such as professionals and acupuncture.

Dr. Amy Edwards, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at the hospital involved in the project, said clinicians after post-covid symptomatic teenagers began arriving at hospital system clinics for adults with long-distance symptoms. He said he recognized the need for a unit. So far, she said she’s heard about about 8-10 children who may need care.

The clinic hasn’t opened yet, but Edwards said he intends to recruit more children through the announcement. She added that identifying the right patients for the clinic would be complicated. There are no tests to check for post-infection symptoms, and there is no agreed definition of the condition. Doctors also don’t know if some symptoms can be cured or last a lifetime.

“The question is whether we can do anything about it,” Edwards said.

“I don’t know” is a difficult answer

Even Dr. Abbey Siegel, a 51-year-old pediatrician working in Stamford, Connecticut, couldn’t find her daughter’s answer. Siegel tested positive for the virus last March after being exposed at work. She believes she infected her husband and her then 17-year-old daughter, Lauren, with the virus.

The family recovered by early April, after which both Siegel’s daughter and husband deteriorated. Lauren, who played rugby, began to feel tired, short of breath, and increased heart rate. Siegel took her to multiple specialists — including a friend who is a cardiologist — all suspected of her.

Lauren, now 18 years old, is being treated at the Adult Covid Care Center at Mount Sinai Hospital and continues to improve. According to Siegel, the clinic confirmed her daughter’s experience and helped her get more information about the condition. She hopes that the doctors they visited earlier were more honest about the unknowns surrounding postcovid health problems.

“It’s amazing that we faced denial, not’don’t know’,” she said.

There is another wrinkle that often accompanies a response I don’t know about.

Glenn Melnick, a health economist and professor at the USC Sol Price School of Public Policy, said the uncertainties swirling around these symptoms in children require clinicians to perform a series of tests. Pediatric hospitals usually have little competition between regions and can charge more for professional services, he said.

For families who do not have comprehensive health insurance or who are facing high deductions, many tests can mean a large claim.

Gerald Anderson, a professor of health policy and management at Johns Hopkins University, said the potential profitability of these clinics depends on several factors. If the clinic serves an area large enough, it can attract enough patients to a partner children’s hospital to make a significant amount of money. Medical insurance for children also plays a role. Patients with private insurance are more profitable than those with public programs such as Medicaid, but only if the family can afford it.

“If I had a child with this problem, I would be very worried about my own liability,” Anderson said.

