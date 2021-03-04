PhD winner fires Finnish rap and coronavirus pirouette





For the latest news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, WHO website.. Scientists around the world are competing to understand the mechanisms of viral infection, infection, and control. Coronavirus pandemic.. One of those experts shares her findings through interpretive dance. GIF by Leslie Katz / CNET

Heather Masson-Forsythe, a graduate student at Oregon State University, is looking for a new drug that can block the viral replication of SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.She won the annual COVID-19 research category PhD ContestFor the past 14 years, I have challenged scientists to explain their research through the movement. In her award-winning video, Masson-Forsyth jumps and spins through the discovery of her paper on “Biochemical and Biophysical Studies of COVID-19 Nucleocapsid Proteins Using RNA.” In her study, she used nuclear magnetic resonance imaging to better study and understand the structure of nucleocapsid proteins. This protein is encoded in the viral genome and plays an important role in the infectious cycle, protecting and packaging viral RNA as the virus is assembled. It looks great as a pirouette. Masson-Forsythe gracefully dances on the beach with a red scarf that symbolizes the genetic material of the virus. To explain the importance of the nucleocapsid protein in SARS-COV-2 viral replication, she is suddenly in a dimly lit room with jerky and chaotic gestures. Then she is in the woods and is funky. Scientists have been dancing since the age of 10. “I had to think about the movement of this viral protein that I work with every day, but I can’t really see it,” says Masson Forsyth. The Dance Your Contest is run by John Bohannon, a former correspondent for Science Magazine and now Science Director of Prime, an artificial intelligence company that sponsors tournaments. The entire top video of the year comes from a trio of graduate students in atmospheric science at the University of Helsinki studying how atoms stick together to form a wavy cloud. The lyrics and choreography of the three original raps, computer animations, and drone footage were incorporated into the video, defeating 39 other competitors to win the highest honor in the contest and win the physics category. did. “Our main goal was to show an unscientific muggle that science is fun, ridiculous, and exciting,” he said, winning a $ 2,000 prize and fame in the otaku (and perhaps dance) world. Says Jakub Kubečka.

