Side effects of COVID-19: Virus can infect and kill cells in the heart and muscles

Recent studies have shown that SARS-CoV-2, the cause of COVID-19, is more likely to infect and kill cells in an individual’s heart and muscle. It is suggested that the previously reported cardiac injury status of COVID-19 patients is not due to inflammation as a response to infection, but to the coronavirus itself interfering with cardiac injury.

The virus was originally considered a respiratory illness, but the 2020 report consistently showed that patients experienced significant cardiovascular complications, as shown in the Mayo Clinic YouTube video below. Has been identified.

A News Atlas A common preliminary consensus was that COVID-19-related heart disease was reportedly a secondary result of common inflammation associated with the disease.

According to Kory Lavine, the lead author of this study, early in this global health crisis, COVID-19 showed that COVID-19 can cause heart damage and injury to generally healthy people. .. This is of concern to people in the field of cardiology.

Evidence of the past

July 2019, National Library of Medicine “Effect of Heart Failure on COVID-19 Results-Meta-Analysis and Systematic Review ” Patients with heart failure were trapped in hospitals, with poor results and an increased risk of death from COVID-19 infection.

Substantial differences in death were observed between patients with and without heart failure. As a result, it was found that the mortality rate of people with heart failure is high.

In this survey, the authors of the survey identified more than 200 potential articles from the search, 22 of which were duplicates and were eventually removed. Following screening of research titles and summaries of the remaining articles, researchers identified approximately 92 potentially important articles. In their review, investigators found that heart failure was associated with hospitalization of COVID-19 patients.

Heart damage can last for months

According to a survey, even college athletes COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) (# If there is no character limit, add parentheses when it first appears The infection can later show scarring in the heart.

In addition, there was debate as to whether such a heart condition was due to a direct heart infection, a systematic inflammatory response caused by an infection of the lungs.

To better understand how SARS-CoV-2 interacts with human heart tissue, the authors of the study designed a myocardial model using stem cells.

These in vitro models have allowed researchers to finally show how the virus infects the heart muscle in particular.

As a result, Ravine suggests that SARS-CoV-2, unlike other viruses, appears to affect the heart in an abnormal way. COVID-19 attracts a different type of immune system, although other viruses such as influenza are known to affect the heart. This helps explain why COVID-19 survivors have heart problems that last for months.

Further research is needed on the COVID-19 effect

Ravien and Fellow of the University of Washington School of Medicine in St. Louis are working immediately to develop more animal models to further study the effects of this COVID-19 on the heart.

It remains unclear exactly how long such heart damage will last, or how it will affect an individual’s future cardiovascular condition.

Ravine explains even young individuals who are suffering mildly COVID19 Symptoms Later, you may develop heart disease and limit your athletic performance.

Researchers want to understand what is happening to prevent it from happening and ultimately to cure it.

This study was published in JACC: Basics of Translational Science journal(SARS-CoV-2 infects human-designed heart tissue and models COVID-19 myocarditis.

