Washington exceeds 5,000 COVID-19 deaths





Olympia, Washington — The Washington State Department of Health reported the 5,000th COVID-19-related death. On Wednesday evening, state health agencies confirmed an additional 24 deaths from the pandemic, pushing the state from 4,988 to 5,012.

When the news was reported, state leaders took the time to look back on our pandemic year and mourn the lost. “We know that 5,000 Washingtons have been infected with COVID-19, so let’s mourn the family who lost their loved ones and thank the Washingtons who pitched in to prevent further passage,” said Jay Inslee. The governor said. “Each of these 5,000 lives was more than a number for us. Each represents the loss of a unique individual who left an empty chair in the lives of family, friends and communities. “

The Ministry of Health shared similar feelings and expressed condolences to those who lost their friends and loved ones. “I stand by all Washington citizens who have been seriously affected by this tragic milestone,” said Dr. Umair Shah, Secretary of Health and Welfare. “I would like to express my deepest sympathies to those who lost their loved ones. We will respect their lives and share their sorrows and sorrows.”

Shah urges Washington citizens to mourn those lost in the silent prayer that begins Thursday noon. While Washington was in mourning, the governor said the death toll could have been much higher and thanked the residents for their role in limiting COVID-19 infection.

“It is appropriate and appropriate to thank the public for their efforts to fight COVID-19,” Inslee said. “Our residents keep each other safe. If we were suffering from the same mortality rates as in other states such as South Dakota, we would now mourn 11,000 additional Washington citizens. More We can help reduce infectious diseases, hospitalizations and mortality so that Washington citizens can get out of this pandemic and enjoy a healthy life. “ The latest data from the federal government reaffirms that efforts have paid off. The White House’s COVID-19 status profile report, also released Wednesday, found that Washington improved last week on almost all metrics, including:

COVID-19-related deaths were reduced by 9% compared to the previous week.

Lab tests increased by 19%.

This is especially noteworthy as it is one of the few indicators that the state has been lagging behind over the past month.

New COVID-19 hospitalizations have been reduced by 28%.

The test positive rate is reduced by 0.3%. One notable failure is the 3% increase in newly identified COVID-19 cases, which may be related to a significant increase in testing. The report concludes by ranking states by deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, and Washington is the tenth of all 50 states in Puerto Rico and Washington, DC, as the Governor said in a statement. It has achieved good results with a low mortality rate. (White House COVID-19 Team) However, it is not yet the right time to put all precautions into the wind. Experts warn that the recent appearance of two anxious COVID-19 mutants in Washington and the prolonged daily high number of cases mean more work to be done. There is. #PierceCounty # COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) (# If there is no character limit, add parentheses when it first appears # Coronavirus The number of cases has decreased, but it is still 10 times higher than in June. @WADeptHealth: “There are very positive signs in the data, but we are still in a dangerous situation and everyone needs to work on maintaining and strengthening precautions.” https://t.co/MXACPPj32L pic.twitter.com/gRYbfHGuoI

— Anthony Chan (@AChenTPCHD) March 2, 2021 “The sad truth is that this pandemic isn’t over,” Shah said. “But there is hope. We have the power to stop the spread of this virus. Wear masks, wash your hands and monitor distances. It is all of us who protect our families and communities. Responsibility. We heal. We recover. And we never forget what we lost. “ Current levels of CoV-19 and the presence of variants of concern mean that strict CoV-19 precautions need to be continued to avoid potential large fourth wave infections. .. It is important to understand that we remain vulnerable. Self-satisfaction is now a big mistake. 2 /

— Jeffrey Duchin, MD (@DocJeffD) March 2, 2021







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos