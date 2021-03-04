10:44 pm – Coronavirus – Patient receiving the best intensive care since the end of November in France







More than 3,600 Covid-19 infected individuals received intensive care on Wednesday night, according to the latest data from the French Public Health Service. This is the highest since the end of November. The 3,637 people treated with these services are reserved for the most serious cases, including the 322 received in the last 24 hours, compared to the previous day's 3,586 people at the end of the second epidemic. It is the same level as the beginning of December. Of the coronavirus. This level is the highest since November 30th (3,739), but remains far from the peak of the second wave of autumn (4,900), especially the first wave of spring (7,000). The total number of people hospitalized in Covid-19 reached 25,111, with 1,622 new hospitalizations, a slight decrease compared to Tuesday (25,263). From Tuesday to Wednesday, 26,788 new cases of contamination were recorded after about 23,000 cases the day before. The positive rate, which measures the percentage of positive tests in all tests, was 7.3% compared to the previous day. It was 6% in mid-February. In 24 hours, 326 people died of Covid-19 in hospitals, bringing the total number of deaths since the epidemic began to 87,568. Monday was characterized by the highest number recorded in seven days (379 people died in the hospital).

I hope you are healthy and healthy.

