Thousands of fake doses of COVID-19 vaccine seized in China and South Africa





Police in China and South Africa have seized thousands of fake COVID-19 vaccines.

Interpol has warned police around the world to expect organized crime networks to target the COVID-19 vaccine.

Chinese police have found more than 3,000 fake vaccines in one factory Interpol says vaccines sold online are fake Interpol, a global police organization, said seizures were just the “tip of the iceberg” in vaccine-related crimes. Lyon-based Interpol found 400 vials containing fake vaccines (equivalent to about 2,400 doses) in a warehouse in Jermiston, a suburb of Johannesburg, and police also recovered fake 3M masks, three people. Said he had arrested Chinese and Zambians. In China, police have succeeded in identifying a network that sells counterfeit COVID-19 vaccines. According to Interpol, they raided the manufacturing facility, arrested about 80 suspects, and seized more than 3,000 fake vaccines on the scene. Live Update: Read our blog for the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic. Interpol issued an “Orange Notice” earlier this year, warning police around the world to prepare for an organized crime network targeting the COVID-19 vaccine, both physically and online. Chinese police have successfully attacked a counterfeit vaccine operation. ((( Attachment: Interpol “We welcome this result, but it’s just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to COVID-19 vaccine-related crime,” said Interpol Secretary-General Jurgen Stock. In addition to arrests in South Africa and China, Interpol said it has also received additional reports of fake vaccine distribution and fraudulent attempts targeting health institutions such as nursing homes. Read more about coronavirus: He warned that vaccines sold online were fake. “Vaccines advertised on the website and on the dark web are not legal, have not been tested, and can be dangerous.” In December, Stock warned of a surge in crime from vaccine deployments, theft and warehouse intrusions, and attacks on vaccine shipments. Read more about COVID-19 vaccine: Part of a fake vaccine dose seized in South Africa. ((( Attachment: Interpol What you need to know about coronavirus: AFP

