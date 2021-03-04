Covid: Cases slow down due to concerns that people may get the virus before the jab

UK decline rate Coronavirus The numbers suggest that the case is slowing down.

Therefore, health professionals urged people to follow restrictions in order to impose restrictions. vaccination Expand “Most likely to work”.

Studies have shown that 1 in 213 people still test positive for Covid-19.

The data suggest that the rate of decline has peaked in some parts of the country, with hints that the rate is increasing in some places.

Researchers have warned that as infection rates begin to rise, people who will soon receive jabs may become infected.

They said the infection rate should be as low as possible in order for the vaccination program to have the best chance of functioning.

Secretary of Health and Welfare Matt Hancock He said there was a “cause of concern” that the progress of infection reduction would slow down and could be reversed in some areas.

The study also suggested that some occupations, including teachers and transport workers, had higher infection rates than others during the national blockade.

A couple wearing a face mask at Westminster Bridge in London. credit: Yuimoku / PA

Scientists have previously stated that “open” work is likely to result in higher infection rates during this period when other workers are instructed to stay at home.

The React study at Imperial College London has analyzed data from cotton swab tests conducted by people across the UK since May last year.

To date, more than 1.4 million people have provided cotton swabs, allowing experts to assess national infection rates.

The latest test round took place in February, the second month of the country’s blockade, with 165,000 participants.

Conclusions from the latest REACT study

689 people in this study were virus positive.

The infection rate in the community was 0.49%, a decrease of two-thirds from January, which was 1.57%.

When researchers compared the decline from the first half to the second half of February, the rate of decline was slow. The estimated infection rate in the first half of February was 0.51% and the estimated infection rate in the second half of the month was 0.47%.

Researchers pointed out that there was a clear rise in London, the Southeast and Midland.

People with a Pakistani background were found to have a higher infection rate than other ethnic groups.

Medical, long-term care, transport workers, and educational workers (including teachers) have been found to be more prevalent than those who do not work in these professions.

Home workers are less likely to get infected.

Hancock commented on the study, saying:

“We have come up with a cautious but irreversible approach to relaxing the restrictions, but we all need to remember that the virus is still here and dangerous until we reach each milestone.

“Stay at home, practice your hands, face and space, and get a jab when you receive the invitation, which will further reduce the infection.”

Steven Riley, a professor of infectious disease dynamics at Imperial College London, said cases had “significantly reduced” in all parts of the country between January and February.

But he added: “England’s swab positive rate continues to decline, but it is slowing and there are some areas where prevalence may be increasing.

“In London, the rate of decline certainly seems to have stopped and there are signs that it may be rising.”

Regarding the vaccine program, he added: “To give most people the best chance of vaccine technology and deployment, we need to reduce the infection rate a little longer.

“What we need to do is keep the infection very low so that people who are vaccinated three, four, or six weeks from now will not get infected just before they are vaccinated. “

Professor Paul Elliott, director of the React program and chair of Imperial Epidemiology and Public Health Medicine, said: , But they will be vaccinated soon.

“If we can all stick and pay attention to the blockade rules, we hope to minimize the number of infections before everyone in need of the vaccine gets infected.”