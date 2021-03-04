Studies Link Birth Weight to Adult Type 2 Diabetes Risk





A new study suggests that a birth weight of 2.5 kg or more is strongly associated with the risk of developing type 2 diabetes in adulthood. The results of this study were published in the online journal “BMJ Open Diabetes Research and Care”. Birth weight is associated with decreased circulation levels of insulin-like growth factor-1, IGF-1, for short, an insulin-like hormone that affects adult childhood growth and energy metabolism. Persuasive evidence showed that susceptibility to type 2 diabetes throughout the life course was jointly determined by risk factors in both youth and adulthood, the researchers said. To determine if there is any association between adult circulating IGF-1 levels, birth weight, and risk of developing type 2 diabetes, researchers participated in a UK Biobank study of 112,736 women and 68,354. I used the data from the man. UK Biobank is a large population-based study that recruited participants aged 37-73 between 2006 and 2010. It tracks the potential impact of genetic and lifestyle factors on a wide range of common diseases in middle-aged and older people. .. At the time of recruitment, participants were asked for social and demographic details, as well as their normal diet, lifestyle (smoking status, alcohol intake, sleep time, and habitual physical activity), and early life factors (birth weight). And maternal smoking), and provided information on medical history. .. Blood, urine, and saliva samples were also provided to measure height, weight, body mass index (BMI), body circumference (waist, hips, limbs), and subcutaneous fat thickness. Blood was checked for IGF-1, cholesterol, triglycerides, and C-reactive protein, an indicator of inflammation. And repeated measurements of IGF-1 were available to 17,699 participants. Information on the development of type 2 diabetes was obtained from self-reports, hospital records, and death certificates. During an average surveillance period of nearly 10 years, 3299 people developed type 2 diabetes. Participants with low levels of IGF-1 tended to live in older, underprivileged areas. They were also likely to have a diabetic lifestyle and clinical risk factors. Nevertheless, there was a clear inverse correlation between IGF-1 levels and type 2 diabetes. The lower the IGF-1 level, the higher the risk of type 2 diabetes. However, birth weight significantly changed this association, even though only those with a birth weight of 2.5 kg or more, and men. Compared to the lowest 20% of IGF-1 levels, the probability of type 2 diabetes was 14% lower in the second lowest 20% and up to 36% lower in the highest 20%. Percentage of IGF-1 levels. The findings were true, regardless of the genetic predisposition to birth weight. Since this is an observational study, the cause cannot be determined. Also, there was no information about premature birth, maturity, or ethnicity-factors that may be influential-researchers say. Nevertheless, they point out that their findings are the same as those of other epidemiological studies. “Our findings underscore the importance of early risk factors in the development of IGF-1 and life course prevention strategies targeting IGF-1. [type 2 diabetes]”They concluded. Follow more stories above Facebook And twitter This story was published from a news agency feed without changing the text.

