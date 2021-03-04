Talk about it and take action: Schedule a colonoscopy

We welcome March, so let’s all contribute to the prevention of colorectal cancer. After lung cancer, it is still the second leading cause of cancer death in our country.

Here at Avella dels Area Hospital, we are ready to help. Part of the reason for returning to this topic every March is that it is serious. Over 52,000 men and women die of the cancer each year.

Here are three important things we can all do to fight colon cancer. Doing so will save your life.

Know the warning sign

Colon cancer most commonly occurs in people over the age of 50, but doctors see more cases among younger people.

Its symptoms are mainly associated with bloody stools, dark, tar-like stools, or defecation such as habitual changes such as constipation and diarrhea. Signs may include abdominal pain, unexplained malaise, and weight loss. If you have any of these symptoms, please report it to your provider. It’s always better to check things and be okay than to delay an exam that can save your life.

Schedule a colonoscopy as soon as you turn 50. If you have already passed this age milestone but have not had a colonoscopy, set it. If you are not yet 50 years old, but your siblings or either parent has colon cancer, colonoscopy up to the age of 50 can be a wise and life-saving decision. Talk to your healthcare provider.

Understand the exam

Colon endoscopy is the best choice for colon screening as it gives your doctor the best possible view of this part of your body. It allows them to find small precancerous growths called polyps that can become tumors. When your doctor finds polyps, they can get rid of them on the fly – and it can make all the difference. Basically, the test stops the cancer before it starts. Treatment is much easier if doctors can detect the cancer early.

I’m sleeping during the exam. The night before, you need to drink a solution that “cleans you up” so that the provider can clearly see the entire lower intestine. The “preparation” for colonoscopy means that you have to fast for a short time, and you will be in the bathroom a lot. But there is a small price to pay to stop life-threatening cancer.

There are alternatives to colonoscopy, but if one of the alternatives gives a positive result, the next step is most often colonoscopy. That’s why colonoscopy is the best choice, and that’s why most health insurance plans cover the cost.

It’s not easy, but talk about it

The deadline for colonoscopy may come. If so, take advantage of the opportunity to talk to your loved ones about the promises you are making. If you have parents, siblings, or other loved ones over the age of 50, ask if you have an appointment for a colonoscopy. It’s not a topic everyone likes to talk about, but a little annoying is the small price to pay to save lives.

Studies have shown that partnering with friends and family increases the number of people undergoing this life-saving test. Use humor to make sure that the horrifying facts about this illness-whatever it is-the people who need it get it.

We can work together to save lives. In March of this year, learn more about booking schedules and more at Avera.org/colon or call Avera Medical Group Dell Rapids (605-428-5446).