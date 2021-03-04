Is mustard oil the best you can get in your mind?This is what Indian experts have to say





Covid-19 is an inflammatory disease, so choosing the right oil is a top priority if you want to stay healthy during a pandemic. Therefore, an emphasis should be placed on anti-inflammatory diets and proper cooking oils. Said. A prominent doctor, cardiologist, and former president of the Indian Medical Association KK Agawal, has made cold pressed mustard oil not only rich in monounsaturated fatty acids (MUFAs), but also in large amounts of omega-3 fatty acids and alpha. Leaning favorably. -Linolenic acid that has been shown to reduce oxidative stress and inflammation. “The composition of mustard oil is a pleasure for heart disease specialists, so more and more physicians are recommending mustard oil to reduce the risk of heart disease, hypertension and other related health problems,” said Mustard Research Senior Scientist. Dr. Pragagupta, the director, said. The Promotion Consortium (MRPC), the R & D division of Pre-Oil Mills Limited (a manufacturer of P-Mark Mustard Oil). “Kachigani mustard oil, in its pure, natural, extra virgin, cold-pressed form, offers a variety of health benefits that have been devoted to the production of this mysterious oil for over 85 years. . “ According to renowned cardiologists, mustard oil has several advantages over other oils. Dr. TS Klar, Chairman of the Fortis Cardiovascular Institute at Gurgram and Fortis Hospital. “Mustard oil is considered one of the healthiest edible oils because it’s low in saturated fatty acids, high in monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fatty acids, and good for your health,” Kler said. .. “Alpha-linolenic acid in mustard oil reduces the tendency of platelets to adhere and aggregate and reduces the risk of heart attack. In some clinical studies, mustard oil may be optimal for heart health. I know there is, “added Kler. Mustard oil also contains a phytochemical known as allyl isothiocyanate (AITC), which provides powerful anti-inflammatory properties. A study published in the Journal of Cellular & Molecular Medicine helps fight and reduce inflammation in the colon and gastrointestinal tract. This is another interesting advantage that will become particularly relevant in the context of the current pandemic. “COVID-19 is a fat virus and mustard oil is an anti-obesity oil,” Aggarwal said in a recent webinar. Regular intake of mustard oil may reduce weight gain, reduce visceral fat accumulation, and improve glucose and lipid homeostasis, according to a study published in the Asian Journal of Clinical Nutrition. “Mustard oils are thought to be high in monounsaturated fatty acids (MUFAs) and polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs), which increase good cholesterol (HDL) and decrease bad cholesterol (LDL). It also helps reduce the risk of coronary heart disease and may also help with weight loss, “said Amrendra Kumar Pandy, a cardiologist at the Durham Silanarayana Super Specialty Hospital in New Delhi. The doctor says. According to Aggarwal, the worst is trans fat. It is called “killer fat” because it causes heart disease and stroke by accumulating cholesterol in the arteries. Mustard oil is a healthy choice because it does not contain trans fat, gives off a foul odor, and does not cause the production of harmful free radicals. Eating too much trans fat can increase unhealthy LDL cholesterol and lower healthy HDL cholesterol. This imbalance can increase the risk of high blood pressure, arteriosclerosis (atherosclerosis), heart attack, and stroke.

