Three Canadian studies help identify the number of teachers who may be infected with COVID-19.

Montreal, March 4, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)-The COVID-19 pandemic has affected in-class learning in many countries through the COVID-19 Immunity Task Force (CITF). We support three research projects to estimate the number of teachers and school staff infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Approximately $ 2.9 million, one each in Ontario, Quebec, and British Columbia, was provided to further inform decision-making on preventive strategies in neighborhoods, schools, and day care. This also helps with vaccine monitoring after the vaccine has been given to faculty and staff. The study also assesses the impact of pandemics on teachers’ mental health.

All three studies ask teachers and educators for blood samples to determine the number of people who have antibodies to SARS-CoV-2. This indicates a previous COVID-19 infection. The survey asks participants to fill out a questionnaire to determine both the risks they face and the safeguards they have taken at the individual, home, school, and community levels. Once the vaccine is available to educators, these studies will determine the number of teachers who agree to the vaccine and whether antibodies will be detected in the blood at some point after vaccination.

The Ontario survey aims to enroll up to 7,000 teachers and educational workers and will follow participants for 12 months to identify factors associated with infection.

“Blood tests are an important part of our research,” explains Dr. Brenda Coleman, a researcher and assistant professor at Sinai Health at the University of Toronto’s Dallalana School of Public Health. “These change over time the number of participants who have already been exposed to the virus, the number of participants who have been exposed between enrollment and the end of the study, whether vaccination induces antibodies, and antibody levels. You can determine if this is the case. Also, ask participants to fill out a questionnaire to assess their level of distress over time. “

The study in British Columbia focuses on both staff and students within the Vancouver School District. By checking the antibodies in blood samples, we aim to determine the number of staff already infected with COVID-19 at schools in Vancouver. This study investigates the risk of exposure to the virus in schools and assesses the impact of pandemics on staff mental health.

“To get a more complete picture of how many people are exposed to the virus at school, the research team will check blood samples from staff for antibodies that show previous exposure,” said senior researcher Dr. Pascal Lavois. , MD, PhD, BC Children’s Hospital Research Institute, Pediatrician, Associate Professor of Pediatrics, University of British Columbia (UBC). “In addition, if a student or staff member is declared COVID-19 positive within the next few months, close contact using the non-invasive mouthwash test first evaluated and conducted at BC Children’s Hospital. To test. “

The Quebec study is based on an existing CITF-funded study named EnCORE that determines the number of children and adolescents infected with SARS-CoV-2 in four regions of Montreal. The new study will use the same school and day care used for EnCORE in Beaconsfield, Maisonove, Montreal-North, and the Plateau, but will extend it to include school staff. This study identifies the number of day care and school staff with SARS-CoV-2 and measures how antibody levels fluctuate over the next six months. The study also establishes the prevalence of pandemic-related emotional and mental health problems among Montreal day care and school staff.

“Participation includes answering online questionnaires to gather information on health, social demography, COVID-19 prevention practices, and mental and emotional health,” said Dr. Kate Jinser, project leader. l’École des anté publique assistant professor) explains. Researcher at the University of Montreal, Institute of Public Health. “We also ask if they were vaccinated and which ones they were vaccinated against and incorporate this information into the analysis.”

“Day care and school staff may have been exposed to SARS-CoV-2 at work, but there is not much data on the number of school staff with asymptomatic infections, which means they have no symptoms. “The pandemic also has a negative impact on the mental health and well-being of day care and school staff for a variety of reasons the study documents,” said Dr. Catherine Hankins, co-chair of the CITF. For example, feeling anxious about the potential risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection, taking responsibility for ensuring compliance with infection control measures, and the disruption that pandemics have brought to their jobs and workplaces. Includes experiencing and so on. “

“These studies help educators understand COVID-19 infections,” said Dr. Teresatum, Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer. “By including a questionnaire that delves deeper into the teacher’s experience, including mental health, this study will help develop strategies to support the well-being of teachers and day care staff.”

Researchers inform attending school staff if they have antibodies to SARS-CoV-2, but they still do not guarantee immunity to the virus that causes COVID-19.

School staff who wish to participate in any of the three studies can go to: Quebec Study: encorestudy.ca, BC Study: bcchr.ca/COVIDatschools, Ontario Study: tibdn.ca/covid-19/education

About COVID-19 Imminity Task Force

In late April 2020, the Government of Canada established the COVID-19 Immune Task Force on a two-year mission. The Task Force focuses on understanding the immune nature of the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Leadership of volunteers, including leading Canadian scientists and experts from universities and medical facilities across Canada. Supervised by the group. To that end, CITF is responsible for determining the extent of SARS-CoV-2 infection in Canada (general population, specific community, priority population), understanding the nature of post-infection immunity, and developing improved antibodies. Supports numerous studies in Canada. It helps with testing methods and monitoring the efficacy and safety of vaccines as they are deployed throughout Canada. Therefore, the Task Force and its Secretariat work closely with a variety of partners, including governments, public health agencies, institutions, health agencies, research teams, and other Task Forces, communities, and stakeholders. Most recently, the Task Force has been called upon to play a major role in supporting vaccine surveillance for efficacy and safety. Our top priority is to generate data and ideas that inform interventions aimed at delaying and ultimately stopping the spread of SARS-CoV-2 in Canada. See below for more information. www.covid19immunitytaskforce.ca

