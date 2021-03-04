Drinking and Cancer: Should Cocktails Show Cancer Warnings?





Scientists know that alcohol promotes cancer for decades. The World Health Organization first classified alcohol consumption as carcinogenic in 1987. Experts say that all types of alcoholic beverages contain ethanol, which can cause DNA damage, oxidative stress, and cell growth, which can increase the risk of cancer. Ethanol is metabolized in the body to another carcinogen, acetaldehyde, which can increase estrogen levels and affect the risk of breast cancer. However, research continues to show that most people are unaware of the risks. When the American Cancer Research Association surveyed Americans two years ago to measure their perceptions of various cancer risk factors, result Impressive: Less than half knew the link between alcohol and cancer. Experts say that one of the reasons for lack of consciousness is the general belief that moderate alcohol intake, especially red wine, is good for heart health, drowning out public health messages about the effects of alcohol on the risk of cancer. Say there is.However, moderate drinking has long had health problems, but recent studies have shown. It may not be beneficial at all..American Heart Association States “No studies have established a causal link between drinking and improving heart health,” and people who drink red wine have other reasons, such as a healthier lifestyle, a better diet, and a higher socioeconomic status. The incidence of heart disease may be low. Other analyzes show that the “non-drinkers” used in the comparison are modest because they often include people who do not drink because they have serious health problems or because they are former heavy drinkers. Drinking can appear to be beneficial in large census.when The study takes these factors into account, The obvious cardiovascular benefits of moderate drinking disappear. As such, the federal dietary guidelines for Americans, who once promoted moderate drinking for heart health, no longer make that claim.A panel of scientists who helped create the latest version of the guidelines Asked for the government Citing evidence that higher levels of alcohol intake increase the risk of premature death, lowering the recommended daily limit of alcohol consumption to one cup per day for both men and women. However, the alcohol industry strongly opposed the change, Latest guidelines published in December, Low drink recommendations are not included. However, for the first time, the guidelines contain strong words about alcohol and cancer, and even moderate drinking “increases the overall risk of death from a variety of causes, including some types of cancer and certain cardiovascular diseases. There is a possibility. “ “For certain types of cancer,” the new guidelines state: “Low levels of alcohol (less than one cup a day) also increase the risk, so be careful.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos