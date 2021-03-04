Cold-pressed mustard oil can reduce the risk of heart disease, cardiologists say





Your food choices can have a significant impact on your health. Choosing the right cooking oil is very important for a healthy heart. But which oil is best for your mind? An increasing number of doctors are recommending the use of cold pressed mustard oil for cooking to reduce the risk of heart disease, high blood pressure and other related health problems. Leading Indian cardiologists explain why mustard oil is the best choice. Read again- Taking this nut daily can reduce the risk of heart disease in diabetics Cold-pressed mustard oil is rich in monounsaturated fatty acids (MUFAs), omega-3 fatty acids, and α-linolenic acid, which can reduce oxidative stress and inflammation, and is a prominent cardiologist and Indian Medical Association KK. Former President of Agawal said. Read again- Heart disease is the number one killer in the world: 5 herbs that help support a healthy and happy heart COVID-19 is Inflammatory diseaseIt is important to eat anti-inflammatory foods such as mustard oil to stay healthy during a pandemic. “COVID-19 is a fat virus and mustard oil is an anti-obesity oil,” IANS quoted in a recent webinar as Aggarwal said. Read again- Type 2 diabetes: This cooking oil may relieve blood sugar levels Dr. Pragagupta, Senior Scientist and Director of the Mustard Research Promotion Consortium (MRPC), Preoil Mills Limited’s R & D division, also recommends using mustard oil in a pure, natural extra virgin cold press form. I will.Among the various health benefits, this cooking oil can reduce your risk Heart disease High blood pressure, he told the news agency. Mustard oil is healthier than other oils because it is low in saturated fatty acids and high in monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fatty acids, and the Fortis cardiovascular system of renowned cardiologist Gurgram and Fortis Hospital. Dr. TS Klar of the Institute said. , Vasant Kunj. According to Klar, mustard oil contains α-linolenic acid, which reduces the tendency of platelets to adhere and aggregate and reduces the risk of heart attack. Monounsaturated fatty acids (MUFA) and polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFA) in mustard oil help increase and decrease good cholesterol (HDL) Bad cholesterol (LDL), Dr. Amrendra Kumar Panday, a consultant and cardiologist at Durham Siranara Yana Super Specialty Hospital in New Delhi, explained. He added that taking mustard oil not only reduces the risk of coronary heart disease, but may also promote weight loss. Studies demonstrate the health benefits of mustard oil The benefits of mustard oil have been proven in several clinical studies. Allyl isothiocyanate (AITC), a phytochemical contained in mustard oil, has a strong anti-inflammatory effect. According to a study published in the Journal of Cellular & Molecular Medicine, AITC helps fight and reduce inflammation in the colon and gastrointestinal tract. Another study, published in the Asian Journal of Clinical Nutrition, linked regular intake of mustard oil with reduced weight gain, reduced visceral fat accumulation, and improved glucose and lipid homeostasis. In addition, mustard oil does not contain trans fat. Trans fats are called “killer fats” by Dr. Agarwal because cholesterol builds up in the arteries and can cause high blood pressure, heart attacks, and strokes. In addition, mustard oil does not give off a foul odor and does not cause the production of free radicals associated with aging and many illnesses. Pure mustard oil is also used in massage oils, serums and hair treatments.Studies show that it is a type of α-linolenic acid (ALA) Omega 3 fatty acids It is abundant in mustard oil and may help reduce inflammation caused by symptoms such as rheumatoid arthritis and relieve pain. Release date: March 4, 2021 14:41







