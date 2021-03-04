Covid-19 LiveUpdate: Daily Deaths and Increasing Cases in the United States





Germany extended the blockade for three weeks on Wednesday night, but France and Italy are considering tightening regulations on Covid-19 in the face of new variants. The German government has also come up with a five-step plan to gradually lift restrictions, despite increasing infections and slow vaccination. “There are many examples of dramatic third waves in Europe. This danger should not fool ourselves. It is also dangerous for us,” said Chancellor Angela Merkel. The plan is that most blockades will take place at least until the end of the month, but some unwanted stores will be allowed to open next week. Further relaxation, such as the reopening of shops, museums and outdoor dining, will only be possible in areas where infection is relatively low. The plan also predicts an increase in rapid testing that will require access to specific locations such as outdoor dining and movie theaters, depending on the infection rate in the area. While Merkel’s government and governor are under pressure to lift restrictions, health officials continue to warn about the proliferation of infectious diseases. Most stores are closed from December, restaurants and bars are closed from November, and the hotel can only accommodate business travelers. The plan includes an “emergency braking” mechanism to return to the current blockade rules if the infection rate rises again. On Thursday, the German public health agency reported about 12,000 new cases, as it did a week ago. The average number of cases over the last 7 days is just over 60 per 100,000, down from the peak of about 200 just before Christmas. According to the Italian Civil Protection Agency, Italy’s new daily infections on Wednesday increased to 20,884, the highest number in the last two months. Doctors have blamed the distribution of more virulent virus strains for an increase in new cases. Hospitalizations for Covid-19 patients, including intensive care units, are also increasing. Poor outlook could impose further restrictions on some areas, such as the Italian government banning movement across towns and the complete closure of bars and restaurants that are currently open only part of the day. There is sex. In France, Prime Minister Jean Castex will hold a press conference late Thursday on whether the government will implement new regulations. As the vaccine is slowly rolling out, France’s CEO Olivier Nataf said the number of AstraZeneca doses given domestically was rapid as primary care physicians were allowed injections. Said that it is increasing.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos