A patient at Gold Coast University Hospital had an anaphylactic attack after Pfizer vaccination





A Queensland recipient of the Pfizer vaccine had an anaphylactic attack after obtaining the coronavirus jab. The incident took place Thursday afternoon at the Gold Coast University Hospital. Health officials were aware that the patient had a history of anaphylaxis. For safety, they observed the woman for 15-30 minutes after giving her a jab, as is the standard procedure. During this time, the patient began to show signs of an allergic reaction. Health officials said health officials responded swiftly with “appropriate treatment.” The patient had a history of allergies and anaphylactic attacks. credit: Mark Stewart / AAP A Gold Coast Health spokesperson confirmed that the person recovered quickly after receiving prompt treatment. “The staff are well prepared for this and have a rigorous process in place to manage such reactions,” said a spokesman. “Anaphylaxis has been identified as a potential side effect of vaccination. Staff are well prepared for this and a rigorous process is in place to control such reactions.” Get an overview of the Gold Coast University Hospital on the Gold Coast. credit: Darren England / AAPIMAGE It is not the first complication that occurred when the coronavirus vaccine was launched in Queensland. Last week, two elderly care facility residents in Queensland, 88 and 94 years old. Accidentally administered up to 4 times the recommended dose of Pfizer vaccine.. The doctor has not completed the online training required for deployment and has since been stuck. Queensland Superspreader Fear After the detection of a Russian COVID-19 variant in a hotel in Queensland, there is growing concern that the virus “superspreader” may be in the state. The four returnees tested positive for the Russian coronavirus mutant. They all came from Qatar Airways flights arriving in Brisbane on February 17th. Queensland Health says one of those people seems to be particularly contagious. Chief Health Officer Janet Young is worried that a man could become a “superspreader.” The North Key Mercure Brisbane Hotel will be found in Brisbane on Thursday, March 4, 2021. credit: Darren England / AAPIMAGE “There were a lot of people doing superspreading throughout the pandemic, for example one person could spread it to the other 40 in a few hours, so I had a superspreader from day one. Told reporters. Queensland health officials admitted on Thursday that they knew little about the virus. Queensland Health tested another 72 people on the flight and ordered the 14-day quarantine to be extended by 5 days. -Use AAP

