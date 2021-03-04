Birth weight is directly related to the risk of type 2 diabetes in adulthood

Diabetes is one of the fastest growing diseases in the world. According to statistics, about 72 million cases are registered annually in India, and the country is called the capital of diabetes. But What is diabetes? This is a state of health that occurs when your body’s blood sugar levels, also known as blog blood sugar levels, rise unexpectedly. There are two types of diabetes, type 1 diabetes and type 2 diabetes. Read again- Earthquake: Multiple organ failure for hypothermia, tremors can be harmful to your health

Studies Associate Birth Weight with Adult Type 2 Diabetes Risk

what Does it cause hyperglycemia? There are several risk factors for developing this condition, some of which also include age, lifestyle, or other health complications. However, apart from all of this, a new study found that a birth weight of 2.5 kg or more was strongly associated with the risk of developing this condition in adulthood.

Yes, you are reading that right. Birth weight can have a profound effect on the likelihood of developing diabetes in adulthood.

According to researchers, it is associated with lower circulating levels of insulin-like growth factor-1, or IGF-1, for short, an insulin-like hormone that affects adult childhood growth and energy metabolism.

“A fragment of evidence from the study Type 2 diabetes The entire life course is jointly determined by risk factors in both childhood and adulthood, “the researchers said.

A survey of 112,736 women and 68,354 men in the United Kingdom was published in the online journal BMJ Open Diabetes Research & Care.

What are the symptoms?

When a person suffers from diabetes, the body is usually unable to absorb the proper amount of glucose, which can lead to serious health complications. Warning signs and symptoms include the following:

1. Excessive hunger can be one of the first signs when suffering from this condition. Be sure to check your diet and appetite. If it’s excessive, nothing is good.

2. The need for urination may suddenly increase.

3. Another symptom of diabetes is the healing of injured sows. Poor blood circulation can lead to this and can worsen over time.

4. Unexpected sudden weight loss can also be a warning sign for this condition.

Is it possible to restore this state?Here’s what you need to know

As mentioned above, diabetes is one of the most difficult diseases in India and is growing rapidly. How to reduce the symptoms of diabetes?

When it comes to managing symptoms, there are several options you can adopt to lead a healthy life. Yes, you can change the effects of diabetes on your body with simple adjustments. Let’s understand them here:

1. You can manage diabetes with a healthy lifestyle. Include healthy morning routines and careful exercise routines in your life.

2. The second and most important thing is to follow a healthy diet.Add to you foods rich in fiber diet.. It also consumes healthier carbohydrates.

3. You also need to change your diet. To be exact? Eat regularly and until you are full.

4. The most important way to manage diabetes is to manage your weight. how? Exercise should be incorporated into daily life as well as diet.

