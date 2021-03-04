Monocountycovid-19 Vaccination Phases 1a and 1b and Residents with Underlying Disease





effective Saturday, March 6 Mono County will expand its immediate vaccination eligibility to include individuals over the age of 50 and individuals over the age of 16 with certain underlying illnesses at high risk for serious illnesses associated with COVID-19. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This extension will be added to individuals currently in Phases 1A and 1B of the state’s COVID-19 (Coronavirus). Vaccine plan.. This expansion is possible because Mono County is well on its way early in the state’s vaccine program. All Mono County residents who want to be vaccinated Pre-registration for vaccination, Immediately with or without qualification. Currently, second homeowners and visitors are not eligible for vaccination in Mono County. Mono County immunizes individuals over the age of 50 (regardless of occupation) and individuals in the following employment categories: Health care

Emergency services (police, fire, search and rescue, county and town public works staff)

Education and Child Care (Must be a California-licensed Child Care Provider)

Food and Agriculture (grocery stores, restaurants, agricultural workers, and individuals involved in food distribution) In addition to these categories, Mono County immunizes residents (aged 16+) at highest risk of COVID-19 for the following reasons: Severe health : Cancer, now that immunity is weakened

Chronic kidney disease, stage 4 or higher

Chronic lung disease (severe oxygen dependence)

Down’s syndrome

Solid organ transplantation that leads to weakened immunity

pregnancy

Sickle cell disease

Heart condition such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathy (not hypertension)

Severe obesity (body mass index ≥ 40 kg / m2)

Type 2 diabetes

Asthma (moderate to severe)

Cerebrovascular accident (history of stroke or TIA)

Cystic fibrosis

High blood pressure or high blood pressure

A condition in which the immune system is weakened due to blood or bone marrow transplantation, immunodeficiency, HIV, the use of corticosteroids, or the use of other drugs that weaken the immune system.

Neurological conditions such as dementia

Liver disease

Overweight (BMI> 25 kg / m2, but <30 kg / m2)

Pulmonary fibrosis (damage or scarring of lung tissue)

Thalassemia (a type of blood disorder)

Type 1 diabetes If you are at high risk of serious illness, you should adhere to the following and take special precautions to protect yourself: Get the COVID-19 vaccine, a safer way to boost immunity

stay at home.That is the most important thing you can do

Avoid contact with sick people.Isolate the sick person in your home in another room if possible

Bring food to your home through family, social, or commercial networks.Wipe the container with a disinfectant wipe

Listen to the public health authorities.They may recommend community action to reduce exposure during outbreaks in the area Individuals with underlying illnesses (including conditions not currently on the list) should consult with their healthcare provider about their risk factors and circumstances to determine if additional precautions are needed. All Mono County residents who want to be vaccinated Pre-registration for vaccination, Immediately with or without qualification.. If you are unable to complete the vaccine questionnaire online or have any questions, please send an email to. [email protected] Or phone (760) 924-1830 Be prepared to leave a short message. When a clinic in your category is scheduled, you will receive an invitation at the designated time to enroll in your first and second vaccination clinics. The invitation is [email protected].. Please do not arrive at any clinic unless you have a reservation. “Additional” vaccines at certain clinics will only be offered to individuals pre-registered as the next line by public health. Be prepared to present proof of residence or employment in Mono County at the Immunization Clinic. This includes, but is not limited to: Driver’s license / real ID

DMV or post office address change

Employment salary

Notes from employer

Employee ID

Documents certifying that you are a full-time resident of Mono County (Currently, the second homeowner is not eligible for vaccination in Mono County) In addition, public health nurses will screen individuals with the listed underlying illnesses in the field. A note from your healthcare provider explaining the individual’s underlying medical condition is desirable, but not required. VACCINATE MONO WEBSITE

