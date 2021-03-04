The region’s first more than 80 public COVID-19 vaccine clinics open on Thursday

People over the age of 80 will begin vaccination with COVID-19 as the region opened its first public vaccination clinic in Waterloo on Thursday.

The clinic is located at 435 The Boardwalk and focuses on seniors who are eligible to be vaccinated under Phase 1 of the state guidelines.

People not only need to arrive at the clinic, they also need to make a reservation. The area says people need to pre-register, and they are asked to make a reservation.

The second large public clinic is scheduled to open in Cambridge next week. The Grand River Hospital clinic is exclusively for healthcare professionals.

The majority still have to wait

Shirley Hilton, Deputy Chief of Waterloo Regional Police, is responsible for the regional vaccine distribution task force and is unable to provide a public vaccine clinic, even if the majority of people still have to wait to be shot. Announced that it was exciting.

“I understand that many people are worried about when they will be vaccinated. We will continue to be generally up-to-date so that everyone knows when and where they can be vaccinated. I will provide information, “she said.

Even after people have been vaccinated, the Waterloo Regional Public Health Service states that people must continue to follow public health guidelines, including wearing masks, physical distance from others, and washing hands. I am.