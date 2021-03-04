What is HPV?What you need to know about vaccines and cancer risk





The human papillomavirus, also known as HPV, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention .. According to the CDC, there were about 43 million infections in 2018, most of them by teens and older and young adults.

Debbie Saslow, managing director of HPV and gynecologic cancers at the American Cancer Society, said people infected with HPV are at risk of developing genital warts and some cancers.

Saslow has spent nearly 25 years researching the HPV and is working to raise awareness of the HPV vaccine.

This conversation has been edited and summarized for clarity.

CNN: What does HPV cause? Debbie Suslow: Almost everyone gets infected with HPV someday, and most people have no symptoms. Depending on the type of HPV, it can cause skin warts, it can cause genital warts, and it can cause cancer. The types of HPV that cause cancer are transmitted primarily by sexual activity because they are transmitted by close skin-to-skin contact. The most common HPV cancer in women is cervical cancer. Some women may not be familiar with the cervix, but many go to an obstetrician and gynecologist to screen for cervical cancer on the Papanicolaou test or HPV test. The most common HPV cancer in men is laryngeal cancer, but it can also occur in women. It is in the oropharynx behind the throat and tonsils. The other four cancers are anal cancer in men and women, penile cancer in men, and vulvar and vaginal cancer in women. Post-coital pain and abnormal bleeding are two symptoms of cervical cancer, although screening is so common in the United States that not many people reach the onset of symptoms. CNN: How can I reduce my chances of getting HPV? Saslow: Vaccination can prevent over 90% of HPV cancers and over 90% of genital warts. Recommended for boys and girls between the ages of 9 and 12, but people up to the age of 26 can also be vaccinated. Secondary prevention for women aged 25-65 years with the cervix is ​​screening for cervical cancer. Finding it and treating or removing the cancer or cervix can actually prevent the cancer. The recommended screening method is an HPV test every 5 years. Unlike the Papanicolaou test, the HPV test predicts the future. For example, if the cells in the cervix are normal but someone is HPV positive for the second consecutive year, it indicates that the infection can progress to precancerous cancer. If the HPV test is negative, the chances of getting cervical cancer within the next 5 or 10 years are almost zero. There is no recommended HPV screening for men because men do not have an HPV test. The only exception is anal cancer. This is not a national recommendation, but anal screening may be used for men who have sex with men. Condoms may slightly reduce the risk of HPV infection. It is advisable to use them anyway to reduce the risk of other viruses. CNN: If someone has sex with multiple partners, should that person take the test more often? Saslow: People who are sexually active with multiple partners at once are at increased risk of getting HPV, but when they are infected with HPV, they are not at higher risk of getting precancerous or cancer earlier than those who are infected with HPV. .. Mutual monogamous partners. The risk is higher, but the screening interval does not change. The timing from HPV infection to precancer is 10 years, so 5 years between screenings is really safe. The time from HPV infection to exposure to cancer is close to 20 years, so we have a lot of time to find it. CNN: What do you say to parents who are worried that vaccination will make their children sexually active sooner? Saslow: There are many studies showing that it is not true at all. There are studies asked by researchers, have there been differences in the number of sexually transmitted diseases, the age at which people started having sex, or unintended pregnancies, and the overall answer is no. For parents who think it’s true, when you teach them how to drive without wearing a seatbelt, do you talk to them because you will speed them up? You don’t do that, and it’s exactly the same logic as the HPV vaccine. Recently, we changed the wording of the guidelines to strengthen vaccination recommendations at age 9. You can start before you are told to vaccinate at age 11 or 12 or at age 9. Now he is 9-12 years old. We provide vaccinations to children aged 9 or 10 and parents are not thinking about their sexuality. When a child is 11 or 12, it’s a place where parents tend to go. CNN: Should college students get the HPV vaccine? Saslow: Even if the vaccine is not given by the age of 12, it is recommended until the age of 26. Adults up to the age of 45 can ask their healthcare provider about the vaccine, but in college, around the age of 18, the effect drops significantly. College is a good time to get those who missed or parents chose not to vaccinate their children. That way, the person can make his own choice. By the time you graduate from college, the vaccine is less effective. This is mainly because people are already infected with HPV and the vaccine only works before you are exposed.

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos