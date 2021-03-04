Scientists warn that coronaviruses can starve oxygen in the brain and cause a “mental fog.”

Scientists warn that Covid-19 can cause a terrifying “mind fog” by starving oxygen in the brain.
The three main symptoms of Covid remain as new persistent cough, high temperature, and loss of taste and smell, but patients may experience other disturbing side effects.
New research suggests that the virus can block the oxygen supply to the brain, causing people to experience brain fog.
Thousands of Covid patients are believed to suffer from long Covids with continuous physical effects, from malaise and brain fog to nerve pain and paralysis.
Many people who suffer from debilitation have difficulty concentrating, while others report short-term memory loss.
Scientists have wanted to understand the effects of Covid on the brain.
They identified possible causes through a series of autopsies of the brains of patients who died of the virus.
From their tests, the team reports that they have found large cells in the brain that shouldn’t have been there. Sun..
Cells called megakaryocytes occupied the previous space, reducing the space for blood to pass around this important organ.
David Nauen, a professor of pathology at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in the United States, said this is unique to Covid and could be an important step in understanding its effects on the brain.
Professor Nawen, who led the study, talked about how the oxygen and nutrients needed for the brain to function effectively can be starved.
Talking to ABC News, he added: “The cerebral cortex is abundantly angiogenic with capillaries.
“When some of the capillaries are blocked or blocked by these cells, some blood flow is blocked.
“Changes in blood flow within a system that supplies oxygen very accurately based on time and need can lead to impaired cognitive function, such as photographs of brain fog.
Not a few cells were found at autopsy, and Professor Nawen added that these findings “suggest that the burden can be significant.”
Other experts believe that people suffering from fog are more likely to become inflamed.
Professor Adrienne Boire, a neurologist at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, talked about how cytokine proteins swirl around the tissues that surround both the brain and spinal cord.
Many Covid patients experience inflammation, and some develop the skin conditions caused by it.
Professor Boir provided the answer as to why some people develop brain fog and why others cannot lie to patients who have recovered from Covid without suffering side effects.
This study was published in the Journal of American Medical Association Neurology.
According to a British study, those most affected by Covid can see brain age by age 10.
In this study, scientists found that in the worst case, this condition could cause a mental decline equivalent to an 8.5 point drop in IQ.
Even those with mild symptoms scored lower on the test than those without Covid.
Scientists warn that the “brain fog” experienced by people recovering from Covid may be a sign of more serious cognitive impairment.
