North Dakota, the national leader in vaccine deployment, aims to tackle “vaccine repellent” at a future stage.

“100 percent, the biggest hurdle will be vaccine hesitation,” said Molly Howell, director of the vaccination program, at a press conference on Wednesday, March 3. The decision to get vaccinated, but there is a lot of work to be done to correct the incorrect information there. “

North Dakota has so far been one of the top states in the country for vaccine distribution, with more than 10% of the states fully vaccinated. The addition of Johnson & Johnson’s new single-dose vaccine is expected to support the already ongoing vaccination efforts with Pfizer and Modana products.

Howell said the state must find ways to deal with the possibility of slower ingestion as the vaccination process opens up to a wider area of ​​the population. She quoted a study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which stated that less than 50% of unvaccinated adults in North Dakota would be vaccinated. This week, the Department of Health has mailed an information letter to 62,000 North Dakota residents aged 65 and over who have not yet been vaccinated, Howell said.

According to the Ministry of Health, the first allocation of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will arrive in North Dakota on Friday, with the majority of the new vaccine being distributed to pharmacies in all counties, with wide availability of a single vaccine. -Securing-vaccine administration.

Johnson & Johnson products have some differences from the Pfizer and Modana vaccines already given. The new vaccine is a single dose. This means that you don’t have to give a booster a few weeks after your first vaccination. The vials can be used in refrigerated storage for up to 3 months, making them more logistically easier to distribute than previously approved vaccines that spoil without storage in the cold or freezer.

In clinical trials, the new vaccine was 85% effective in preventing the severe outbreak of COVID-19 and 100% effective in preventing death. The success rate in the prevention of mild viruses is rather low, at 65%.Howell said Wednesday that the Ministry of Health believes the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is equivalent. Mentioning Pfizer and Moderna products, he emphasized that residents should be vaccinated as much as possible.

“I want to emphasize that the best vaccine you can get is the first vaccine you can get,” she said.

Most North Dakota vaccine providers have moved to the second phase of the vaccination process, known as Phase 1B, with some providers Phase 1C This week, according to the latest information from the health department on Tuesday. This third stage is intended for key workers and people over the age of 16 who are at high risk of serious health effects from COVID-19.

Howell said the differences in management rates between providers in the state may be due in part to differences in urban and rural demand. She said vaccination hesitation may be higher in rural areas, but she also said that inequality could be caused by rural residents vaccinated at urban health care hubs.

As different parts of the state progress at different paces, according to Howell, the health sector will adjust the amount of vaccine it sends to providers accordingly.

With the addition of Johnson & Johnson products, President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday that the country is on track to vaccinate enough adults who want it by the end of May. Even if the federal government increases the supply of vaccines, North Dakota still has room for expansion, Howell said.

According to a survey by the health department of vaccine providers, North Dakota is currently capable of up to 60,000 doses per week, and Howell said FEMA if the National Guard activates the National Guard or needs further assistance. He said he could request his help.

Readers can contact reporter Adam Willis, a member of the Report for America Corps, at awillis @ forumcomm.com.