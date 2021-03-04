Statistics show cases of Texas COVID, with hospitalizations skyrocketing as rules are relaxed





Texas recently announced that it will lift COVID restrictions from March 10th, Backlash —State coronavirus cases and hospitalizations have increased significantly Every time such a rule is relaxed, According to Texas Health Department data. In the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic from March to early April 2020, Texas, like many other states in the United States, was blocked by a state-wide stay-at-home order. At that time, less than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases were seen daily in Texas, according to state health ministry information. State-wide hospitalizations did not exceed 1,600. Governor of Texas Greg AbbottHowever, it was decided to phase out Texas on April 17th. Bars, salons, restaurants and gyms have a limited capacity during May. After the restrictions were relaxed, Texas coronavirus hospitalizations surged from an average of 2,000 to nearly 11,000 between early June and late July. According to the ministry, the state also identified nearly 3,000 to 15,000 new COVID-19 cases daily, peaking near 14,916 on July 17. Abbott then issued a state-wide Maskman Date on July 2, and a few weeks later, daily COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Texas improved. Since then, many of the states have been opened to 75% capacity in September. By October, the bar was back again. In late December 2020 and early January 2021, Texas reported a record high of approximately 14,000 hospitalizations on 14 January and a peak of approximately 27,000 new COVID-19 cases on 29 December. Was recorded. “I’ve seen this a few times, and now every time I relax, there’s a wave, and when people die from these waves, things get worse,” Dr. David Persse of the Houston Health Department told KHOU 11. Told. “This virus will continue to take advantage of and give us every opportunity we give,” said the Texas, wearing a face mask and social distance, and giving the coronavirus vaccine “the power to rule our destiny.” I pointed out that it must have. On Tuesday, Abbott declared “Texas is 100% open” He announced plans to lift state-wide Maskmandate and other COVID-19 restrictions. The news came as follows Texas Coronavirus Vaccine Deployment Ranks Worst In the country. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Lone Star is the 48th in the United States based on the number of COVID-19 vaccines given per 100,000 people (CDC). Local Texas law enforcement agencies have begun to prepare for another surge in infectious diseases. “I’m calling on the people of Houston to come back and confirm our number, probably within the next six weeks,” Houston Police Department Chief Art Aseved told KHOU11. “Anyone who wants to bet on our number going will bet. It has risen significantly.” “We just pray to God not to lose police officers, firefighters, friends, neighbors and family,” he added. Newsweek I contacted the Texas Department of Health, but didn’t get a response in time for the announcement.

