Ministry of Health: Due to COVID-19 safety measures, the number of influenza cases in Pennsylvania this year is small





Deputy Health Minister Allison Beam COVID-19 prevention and a record number of influenza vaccinations this year helped with less than 3,000 influenza cases recorded.

Harrisburg, PA — Note: The video above is from October 2020. The Pennsylvania Department of Health said Thursday that federal and national influenza cases were low this season. In a press release, Deputy Secretary of Health and Welfare Alison Beam said Pennsylvania had less than 3,000 influenza records this season. This is very different from last year, when an unusually high number of 11,000 influenza cases were recorded at this time of the year. “Since the two infections spread in the same way, we can partially attribute low influenza activity to COVID-19 mitigation efforts that are also effective in preventing influenza,” said Beam. “In addition, a record number of individuals have been vaccinated against the flu this season.” Influenza activity is currently low throughout the federal government, according to the ministry. As of February 27, there were 2,816 cases of influenza confirmed by tests and 14 influenza-related deaths across the state. There are cases of influenza in all 67 counties. Influenza A and B have been identified by laboratory tests. According to the ministry, the proportion of outpatients associated with influenza-like illness is low and still below the state epidemic threshold. A total of 37 influenza-related hospitalizations have been reported in Pennsylvania during the current flu season. A complete report of influenza 2020-2021 influenza season web page.. The Pennsylvania Institute continues to test individuals for both influenza and COVID-19. Only positive influenza tests can be reported to PA-NEDSS, the agency said. However, it has been reported nationwide that influenza cases have decreased, despite a six-fold increase in public health laboratory tests. Most of them test for influenza A and B with COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that healthcare providers test patients with COVID-19-like symptoms for both influenza and COVID-19. This is because the two viruses cannot be distinguished without testing and the patient can be infected with both viruses. simultaneous. The ministry said epidemiologists continue to monitor state-wide influenza activity and compare it to national influenza activity. The CDC reported that US seasonal influenza activity remained lower than normal at this time of the year. As of February 12, 2021 Reported by CDC 193.7 million doses of influenza vaccine have been distributed in the United States. This surpassed the previous record of 174.5 million doses distributed during the 2019-20 flu season. In Pennsylvania, the flu vaccine is available as an injection for people over 6 months and as an injection or nasal spray for people over 2 years. Influenza vaccines are available at clinics, pharmacies, local clinics, or grocery stores. You can find a list of upcoming flu clinics Here.. The ministry said it was ready to respond quickly if influenza activity increased in the coming months. “It’s great that influenza is very inactive, but it’s not time to relax our vigilance. Rather, it’s a testament to the mitigation efforts being made to slow the spread of infectious diseases,” Health said. Secretary of Health Deputy Secretary of Health Protection Rey Bali Shansky said. “If you haven’t done so already, get the flu vaccine today for additional protection against the virus. “Continue our role in preventing the spread of influenza and COVID-19 by wearing masks, washing hands, keeping a social distance and following all mitigation efforts being undertaken.” Influenza is an infectious disease caused by the influenza virus. It attacks the nose, throat, and lungs and may include the following symptoms: heat

headache

Tired

Dry cough

sore throat

Nasal congestion

My body hurts. Additional information on how to stay healthy and prevent the spread of influenza and COVID-19 can be found in the Ministry of Health. website..

