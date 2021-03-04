Ministry of Health defends vaccine deployment





The Ministry of Health defended the pace of vaccine deployment and argued that the program was limited only by supply. He said the 500,000th dose of the vaccine would be given within next week. In a statement at lunch, the ministry said Ireland is currently above the EU average and about 3% of its population is fully vaccinated. It is said that 6% of the population has been vaccinated at least once. His statement states: “The strategy of the COVID-19 vaccination program is to distribute all the vaccines we receive as quickly as possible in operation, provided that we ensure the possibility of a second vaccination. Is limited only by supply, and the deployment plan must be flexible to handle unexpected events. “ The total number of vaccines delivered to Ireland to date is: A table showing the delivery of various vaccines to Ireland. Source: Ministry of Health.

Vaccine delivery in March is still finalized with the manufacturer. Pre-planning for April, May and June shows that Ireland receives more than one million doses per month under pre-purchase agreements. The delivery date is still cooperating with the manufacturer. The vaccine composition for the second quarter forecast is as follows: * EMA approval required. The ministry said more up-to-date information on vaccine delivery would continue to be published.

