Michigan added 1,526 cases, 37 deaths from COVID-19

Michigan added 1,526 cases of coronavirus and 37 deaths as a result of COVID-19 on Thursday.

According to the State Department of Health and Human Services, the total number of cases in Michigan has been 593,279 and the death toll has been 15,600, according to the latest reports since the virus was first detected in March 2020. Of the deaths on Thursday, 27 were identified during a delayed record review, the state said.

Despite the cluster of cases, Michigan is experiencing a declining trend in other coronavirus data.

Last week, the state totaled 7,662, an increase from the previous week when the state recorded 5,695. However, the death toll has decreased from 209 to 163.

At the end of November, the state set a weekly record of 50,892 cases. A weekly record of 808 deaths was recorded in mid-December.

All data on hospitalizations, tests, and new cases are heading in a hopeful direction, with the state appearing to be moving past the second wave that occurred in late November. The state’s chief healthcare officer, Dr. Johnny Cardun, said the percentage of COVID-19 tests with positive results has leveled off at 3.7% from the previous week.

According to the state, one region, the Upper Peninsula, is less than 3%, and all 83 counties in the state have a positive rate of less than 10%.

In the week of February 28, Michigan increased from the 18th highest number to the 16th highest number of cases nationwide, with the state having the 21st highest mortality rate, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID data tracker. is showing.

According to Becker’s Hospital Review, Michigan ranks 36th in the country for most hospitalizations and 15th for most patients in the intensive care unit.

In Michigan, 3.9% of beds are occupied by coronavirus patients.

Hospitalizations have increased by 5% since last week, the first increase since December.

As of Tuesday, there were 939 COVID-19 patients in the state, of whom 228 were in the intensive care unit and 99 were ventilated.

New York, Georgia, New Jersey, Texas and Missouri have the highest number of inpatients per capita.

As of Tuesday, Michigan has the second most common case of the viral variant B.1.1.7. 437 Cases — 300 cases are in the Michigan Correctional Bureau. Florida has the most 600 variants.

The first case of the variant was confirmed in January in a student at the University of Michigan who traveled from the United Kingdom. This subspecies is widely spread in Washtenaw and Wayne counties.Ann 90 outbreaks At the Bellamy Creek Correctional Facility in Ionia County, it appears to be the largest cluster of variants, Two other Michigan prisons, Said the correction authorities.

Vaccine was rolled out in stages

As the vaccine continues to be rolled out, the state “as soon as possible” to 70% of the population over the age of 16 or about 5.6 million.

State is preparing to open COVID-19 vaccine Available to people over 50 Starting Monday, there are health risks such as existing conditions and disabilities.

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, people over the age of 50 are eligible to begin vaccination on March 22, regardless of their health status.

The state will also open its qualifications to family members and parents of caregivers who care for children with special health needs from Monday.

Governor of Michigan Gretchen Whitmer Relax some COVID-19 restrictions on Tuesday Includes doubling restaurant capacity from 25% to 50% for businesses, nursing homes and other gatherings.

In addition, the new order will extend the curfew for restaurants in Michigan from 10 pm to 11 pm, relaxing restrictions on retail stores, gyms, some events, and residential gatherings. Whitmer also said that families with a negative COVID-19 could visit relatives in nursing homes.

At this stage, not only are people over the age of 65 vaccinated, but they also accept front-line workers such as first responders, some state and federal workers, prisons and prison staff. I can. Teachers and nursery teachers from kindergarten to grade 12 are also eligible for vaccination. An estimated 79,000 Michigan residents, food processing workers, are eligible for vaccination as of Monday.

Data from the Michigan Vaccine website show that of the more than 2.9 million doses shipped to Michigan, more than 2.3 million doses have been administered.

According to the state, as of Monday, about 18% of Michigan’s population has been vaccinated at least once, and 10.2% of its population has been fully vaccinated.

The virus is blamed on more than 518,000 deaths and 28 million confirmed infections in the United States.

According to the state, new outbreaks fell 9% from the previous week. On Monday, the state reported 103 new outbreaks. Of these outbreaks, 16 occur in nursing homes and group homes, and 27 occur in schools from kindergarten to high school.

There are 18 new outbreaks at construction and manufacturing sites.

The state believes that as of Friday, 541,258 people had recovered from the virus.

