Influenza kills one child this season in a sharp decline in cases: CDC





Thousands of American lives lost in the novel Coronavirus Last year, but one historically deadly illness took the backseat this season: influenza, The Federal Department of Health estimates that only one child was killed this year. By the way, nearly 200 pediatric lives were lost during the 2019-2020 flu season. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC estimates that only 1,499 cases have been confirmed in this year’s flu laboratory tests, which also indicates that influenza-related hospitalizations are significantly lower this season compared to previous seasons. Between October 1st and 20th, the beginning of the influenza season, there were about 183 laboratory hospitalizations for influenza, with a cumulative hospitalization rate of 0.6 per 100,000 population, according to the CDC. Distribution of CDC SEES RECORD FLU vaccine “This is much lower than the current average of the seasons, and is the lowest rate of any season since regular data collection, including the less severe 2011-12 seasons, began in 2005. The rate was 2.2 times higher during the 2011-12 season. This time of the season. Age-stratified hospitalization rates are presented as increasing the number of cases to a level that produces a stable rate with age. ” The store says. Experts who previously spoke with Fox News This year’s flu activity is less than normal, and precautions to protect against COVID-19 (wearing masks, social distance, frequent hand washing, avoiding indoor congestion, etc.) will help prevent flu. He said it was likely to have helped. Click here for the full coverage of the coronavirus Dr. Abyssola Orrado, a California family doctor, said school closures were likely to have affected as children were suggested to be more infected with the flu virus than COVID-19 at the time. .. Olulade may also suggest that some of the coronaviruses have not been tested for influenza, but the positive rate for those who remain lower than normal is actually the spread of the virus in the community. Low, indicating that it is not a problem. About which test was performed. Alexandria Hein of Fox News contributed to this report.

