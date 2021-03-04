The transition to moderate risk in the Salt Lake area reduces the eligible age of the vaccine

Salt Lake City — Governor Spencer Cox announced Thursday that all Utahs over the age of 50 and more residents with medical problems will be able to start their COVID-19 vaccination schedule starting Monday. ..

“This is a big addition to eligibility,” the governor said during his weekly virtual coronavirus update, warning that some might take weeks to schedule an appointment.

Also on Thursday, he announced that Salt Lake, Davis and other counties would move from high-risk levels to medium-risk levels of COVID-19 infection.

“At moderate, there are no restrictions,” Cox said, as long as people continue to wear masks. “We can open things big and in big ways.”

The shift comes as Cox faces Action by Utah State Parliament This could remove the state-wide masking obligations and set an end date for pandemic restrictions.under New State-wide Health Order iEight weeks after enough vaccines were given to 70% of adults last week, the outbreak occurred in low-incidence counties.

Moving to a moderate level of infection means that the county’s average 7-day positive rate for the virus was below 10%, but still at least 5.1%. And while the average 7-day case rate is less than 325 per 100,000 inhabitants, it is still over 100. Utilization of intensive care units throughout the state is also declining.

With the new health order, people in moderately infected counties will be lined up in cinemas, sporting events, weddings, concerts and other entertainment as long as they can wear masks and prove that they have no symptoms or exposure to COVID-19. You can sit at. The event organizer must be able to contact the participants.

At such events, you can take off your mask and eat and drink, but in the meantime you need to stay socially away from another party. Moderate transparency county bars no longer require occupancy to be limited to 75%, and customers only need to wear masks if they are within 6 feet of another party.

The order also changed the way the state determines transmission levels, counting all COVID-19 tests and calculating the percentage of positive tests, rather than excluding multiple tests performed by individuals in 90 days. I came to do it. The limit has been adjusted because the previous calculation gave a higher percentage.

Utah continues to strengthen vaccine distribution, Hire 4 new contractors On Wednesday, we will operate mobile and mass vaccination sites as supply continues to grow. Shots are available through local health districts and federal-selected pharmacies, as well as Intermountain Healthcare, University of Utah Health, and Flea Health.

The state’s vaccine eligibility list includes Specific medical condition, With Utahns 65+, healthcare professionals, first responders, care facility residents and staff, kindergarten to high school teachers and school staff.

Another 12 more deaths from illness in Utah

On Thursday, the Utah Department of Health reported 611 new COVID-19 outbreaks in the state and 12 more deaths.

The number of vaccines given is currently 785,523, with an increase of 25,990 per day.

The 7-day rolling average of positive tests is 558 per day, with an additional 18,363 tests conducted since Wednesday, with 7,286 people tested. The 7-day rolling average of positive rates is 4.8% when all tests are counted and 10% when multiple individual tests are excluded.

There are 203 people in Utah currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

The state’s death toll has reached 1,965, with the latest reported deaths, including seven who occurred before February 11. Also, the two previously reported deaths have been removed from the total. The fatalities reported on Thursday are:

• A Weber County man between the ages of 65 and 84 was hospitalized at the time of his death.

• A Utah County man between the ages of 65 and 84 was hospitalized at the time of his death.

• A woman in Salt Lake County over the age of 85 who was not hospitalized at the time of her death.

• A Utah County male over the age of 85 who was not hospitalized at the time of his death.

• Davis County male, over 85 years old, resident of a long-term care facility.

• A Utah County male over the age of 85 who was not hospitalized at the time of his death.

• A man in Salt Lake County between the ages of 65 and 84 who was hospitalized at the time of his death.

• A Utah County male over the age of 85 who lives in a long-term care facility.

• Women in Weber County over the age of 85. I live in a long-term care facility.

• A Utah County male over the age of 85 who lives in a long-term care facility.

• A woman in Weber County between the ages of 65 and 84 was hospitalized at the time of her death.

• A man from Box Elder County between the ages of 65 and 84 who was hospitalized at the time of his death.

This story will be updated.