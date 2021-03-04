Make it clear: What Black America needs to know about COVID-19 and vaccines

Preventing the spread of COVID-19 in multi-generational homes

Living in multi-generational homes is becoming more and more common in the United States. Currently, one in five Americans live in multi-generational homes. While this life arrangement has benefits such as financial support, accessible childcare, and food sharing, multi-generational households can also be double-edged swords during COVID-19, especially for black families. ..

African-American grandparents play an important role in homes throughout the United States. According to a 2020 Neilson African-American report, 5% of African-American grandparents live with their grandchildren, and 40% of their grandparents are their grandchildren’s primary caregivers. According to the report, 29% of African-American households are more likely to have children under the age of 18, compared to 27% of all US households.

As the pandemic approached the year, many black organizations have addressed African Americans’ hesitation and concern about COVID-19 vaccination.

According to a recent poll by the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF), 38% of African Americans are still reported to be reluctant to get the COVID vaccine. It is important for all African Americans to have the most accurate information on how to stay safe and healthy during the fight against COVID.

Black Doctors Against COVID-19 (BCAC) is one of the organizations that provides African Americans with the latest information on pandemics. BCAC has hosted several Facebook live events to help black Americans make informed decisions about COVIDs that can help save our lives. Maj. Gen. Felicia Collins of the US Public Health Service at the “Easy to understand: What Black America needs to know about COVID-19 and vaccines” event in January. Deputy Secretary of Health and Welfare was one of 15 speakers who addressed what Black America needs to know about COVID and vaccines, including how the virus affects multigenerational families.

The impact of the coronavirus on multigenerational families is really close to home for Dr. Collins. “Unfortunately, an integral worker in my extended family was infected with COVID and took it home,” said Dr. Collins. “And Grandma got infected and later died,” she said.

For some black multi-generational families, the inability to access separate facilities in the home poses another challenge when trying to stay healthy during a pandemic. “Multigenerational families living in a house with one bathroom are difficult for us,” said Dr. Collins. “African-Americans are trying to isolate and pass through these periods, knowing that if they become infected with COVID, they must stay at home and stay away from others.”

Another concern facing African Americans is the social determinants of health, such as quality health care, housing, access to transportation, and access to education and employment opportunities.

When it comes to employment, blacks are unbalancedly represented in the field of key workers, not only increasing the risk of getting COVID-19, but also increasing the number of people living in the home. Dr. Collins said this would cause problems for African Americans engaged in these jobs at the forefront. “We work in long-term care facilities and grocery stores, or drive trains and buses, and we can’t work from home,” she said.

Dr. Collins emphasizes the importance of keeping African Americans with important information when COVID vaccines become widely available to ensure they are not at the end of the line. “In fact, there are others waiting to line up our spots,” said Dr. Collins. If you say “no thank you” when the vaccine is provided, they will be happy to get the vaccine, “she said.

Armed with accurate information when the black community fights COVID-19, especially when new viral variants are proliferating, suggesting that some studies are about 50% more contagious than existing repeats of the virus. It is important to do. Dr. Collins said the Minority Health Department is committed to providing the black community with accurate information about COVID-19, vaccines and more. Dr. Collins said that collective sharing of accurate information is essential for African Americans to survive the pandemic. “I really firmly believe in the power of information,” she said. Each of us must share the power of that information with our families and communities. Then, we will defeat COVID-19 all at once. “

The Biden administration has aggressive plans to overcome the pandemic, including vaccination of 300 million Americans by late summer or early fall. African Americans wait for the COVID-19 vaccine to become widely available, but the CDC offers the following tips to protect yourself and your family, including those at high risk of serious viral illness. Is recommended. Dr. Collins said it was important for African Americans not to tolerate COVID-19 fatigue. “We re-commit to public health measures that I know everyone has heard of, but it really is to keep ourselves, our loved ones, and our community safe from COVID. It’s important, “she said.

The latest CDC recommendations for optimal protection from coronavirus and other viral variants are:

• Place the mask on your nose and mouth and secure it under your chin. Fit the mask snugly on the side of your face and slide the loop into your ears or tie a string behind your head.

• Stay home as much as possible.

• Keep social distance. Keep 6 feet (about 2 arm lengths) away from others.

• Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after you.

After being in a public place, blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol.

• Do not touch your eyes, nose, mouth or mask with dirty hands.

• Clean frequently touched surfaces and items shared between uses such as tables.

Doorknobs, lamp switches, countertops, handles, desks, toilets, faucets,

It sinks in soap and water. Then use a household cleaner to disinfect the surface. If possible, wear gloves when cleaning and disinfecting.

• Make sure your household has good air flow. If it is safe and practical, open the windows and turn on the fan to take in fresh air and circulate it.

• Do not hug, kiss, or share food or drink with people at high risk of serious family illness.

• No visitor (eg, home nurse) unless the visitor needs to be in your home. If you have a visitor, check yourself and others in your family for COVID-19 symptoms and ask them to do the same before they enter the house. Remember to wear the mask at least 6 feet away and ask the visitor to wear the mask before entering the house.

• Keep sick and exposed visitors out of your home.

• Avoid increasing the risk of family members to others in the family.If

High-risk individuals must be caregivers, and caregivers should stay at home as much as possible to protect families at high risk of serious illness due to COVID-19.

For more information on COVID-19 and upcoming events, see the Black Coalition for COVID-19, a major health resource for African Americans.

Black Doctor.org is the world’s largest and most comprehensive online health resource, especially for African Americans.

For more information on COVID-19 News, please visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website: https: //www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/downloads/living-in-close- quarters.pdf