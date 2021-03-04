Hundreds of vaccine reservations available at this week’s Mizu event





The MU Healthcare System said anyone eligible under current Missouri regulations can sign up through the system’s website.

Columbia, Missouri — MU Health Care has opened hundreds of vaccine reservation slots this weekend for clinics in Columbia, Missouri. The healthcare system said anyone eligible under current Missouri rules can sign up From the website of this system.. “This opportunity is the result of a successful reduction in the number of unvaccinated eligible individuals and an increase in the supply of vaccine doses,” according to a news release from the system. If you need assistance with your booking schedule, please call the COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center at MU Healthcare. 573-771-Care (2273).. The call center is open Monday to Friday from 8 am to 5 pm. The vaccine event is held at the Walsworth Family Column Club at MU’s Soccer Stadium and is by appointment only. Missouri is currently immunizing people through Phase 1 B-Tier 2. Phase 1A: Patient-facing healthcare professionals and care facility residents and staff Immunization of the most vulnerable people and those who protect them Residents, including hospitals, long-term care facilities, and facilities operated by the Department of Mental Health (DMH).

Home care, hospice, dialysis center, emergency care.

Vaccinated staff and staff managing COVID testing.

Bring together community health care setup staff and residents, including DMH contracting and adult day care.

High-risk non-aggregate care, including EMS and clinics, doctors and home care providers.

All remaining patient care providers, including but not limited to emergency shelter health care workers, dental clinics, school nurses, pharmacies, public health clinics, mental / behavioral care providers, orthodontic facilities .. Phase 1 B-Tier 1: First Responders, Emergency Services, and Public Health Infrastructure Keep us safe and protect the people who help us in an emergency Non-Patient Public Health Infrastructure: Administrators and staff of federal, state, or local public health agencies, and other performing functions necessary to operate state health infrastructure not included in 1A. Health care workers.

First Responders *: All federal, state, and / or local first responders over 1A EMS / EMT, including law enforcement, fire, correction, and specific social welfare agencies.

Emergency Management and Public Works *: Federal, state, or local government employees of emergency management and public works agencies have identified nonprofits designated as voluntary agencies of their partners.

Emergency Services Sector: Employees defined in other non-listed emergency services sectors such as law enforcement, fire and rescue services, emergency medical services, emergency management, and public works. Phase 1 B-Tier 2: High-risk individuals Protecting people at high risk of severe illness Those over 65 years old

Adults with the following conditions: cancer Chronic kidney disease COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Intellectual and / or developmental disorders such as Down’s syndrome Heart disease such as heart failure, CAD (coronary artery disease) or cardiomyopathy Immunodeficiency due to solid organ transplantation Severe obesity (BMI> 40kg / m2) pregnancy Sickle cell disease Type 2 diabetes



