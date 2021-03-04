Live at 3:30: Shandro, Hinshaw Offers Vaccine Rollout Update

Photo courtesy of Azin Ghaffari / Postmedia

Article content State health officials will announce Thursday afternoon how delays in the second dose will affect the deployment of the COVID-19 vaccine in Alberta. Dr. Dina Hinshaw, Chief Medical Officer of Health, and Health Minister Tyler Shandro will provide new details on the plan at the Daily COVID-19 Briefing in Alberta. You can watch the press conference live here at 3:30 pm. On Wednesday, Hinsho said Alberta would follow the leadership of other Canadian provinces. By delaying the second appointment For COVID-19 vaccine, up to 4 months after the first dose. According to Hinsho, the change in the waiting time between appointments from 6 to 16 weeks is “to bring the greatest benefit to most people” and “to start vaccination for the general public.” It suggested the possibility of “early summer timeline”. Hinsho said the decision was based on the recommendations of the National Advisory Board on Immunization, and that extending the dosing interval would provide an opportunity to quickly protect the entire adult population from the virus. Hinsho said the evidence showed that the first dose shot was very effective in protecting against COVID-19 infection for several months.

Article content Alberta also reported 402 new COVID-19 cases from approximately 10,400 tests on Wednesday, with a positive rate of 3.9% and a total of 4,649 active cases across Alberta. .. Of these, 35%, or 1,622, were in Alberta Health Services’ Calgary Zone. There were 251 Albertans infected with the coronavirus in the hospital, 48 of whom were treated in the intensive care unit. Alberta reported another 12 deaths associated with COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the number of deaths from the coronavirus to 1,902 since the pandemic began. To date, there are a total of 508 cases of viral variants recorded. Of these, eight were the first strains identified in South Africa. These numbers will be updated on Thursday afternoon. More coming … [email protected]

twitter: @SammyHudes

