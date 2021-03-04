Detroit Mayor Dagan has doubled his dislike of Johnson & Johnson vaccines for a “foreseeable future”

The city of Detroit refused the assigned Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine this week, and Mayor Mike Duggan doubled the reason for continuing to use the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines on Thursday.

“Johnson & Johnson is a very good vaccine. Moderna and Pfizer are the best,” Dagan said at a press conference. “And I will do everything I can to help the Detroit residents do their best.”

Detroit would have received 6,200 J & J one-shot doses, but refused to do so, and Moderna and Pfizer to make up for it, according to Michigan Department of Health and Human Services spokesman Bob Wheaton. It was not possible to increase the dose of. .. Wheaton wrote in an email that they went to “other health departments with low coverage over age 65”.

This week, Detroit received a total of 29,000 first doses of 17,000 Moderna and Pfizer and a second dose of 12,000. This is up from 15,000 in the first week of February. Duggan plans to win another 25,000-30,000 next week.

“I think every Detroit you need has vaccines for Moderna and Pfizer. There may come a day when more Detroiters request vaccines than Moderna and Pfizer. In that case, we will open the Johnson & Johnson site. .. I don’t know that in the next few weeks. ” “For the time being, we are confident that we can provide the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines to anyone who wants to be vaccinated.”

Detroit Free Press first reported that Detroit had Refused to administer J & J..

Compared to the two-dose version created by Moderna and Pfizer, the J & J vaccine consumes less resources for distribution and management. It can be stored for several months at refrigerated temperature rather than frozen, eliminating the need for the patient to return to a second dose after 3-4 weeks. This is a positive sign for officials hoping to accelerate vaccination across the country.

However, according to Dagan, the city’s vaccine management system is smoothly processing two double-dose vaccines at one large site in the downtown TCF center garage. He added that additional protection considers it “worthy” to do additional work.

Food and Drug Administration scientists have confirmed that the entire J & J vaccine is about 66% effective in preventing moderate to severe COVID-19 and about 85% effective in the most serious illnesses. .. Authorities also said J & J’s vaccine is safe. The other two are 95% effective against symptomatological COVID-19.

“The CDC recommends its use for all adults over the age of 18,” MDHHS spokesman Wheaton wrote in an email. “All immune donors who can control vaccine storage and vaccine management are expected to accept the vaccine.

“The Johnson and Johnson vaccines were distributed to local health departments and several hospitals this week, and all doses were allocated in addition to the Moderna and Pfizer distributions. The Johnson and Johnson vaccines in Detroit City were allocated. It was 6,200. A Moderna or Pfizer vaccine that replaces the Johnson End Johnson vaccine. “

Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, told The Associated Press that the evidence did not show why one vaccine was preferred over another.

“Will the person I think is most interested in prevent me from getting really sick?” Collins told AP. “Will that prevent me from dying from this terrible illness? The good news is that all of this is in favor of it.”

Detroit is nationally recognized for its efficiency testing and immunization of residents through large sites.

However, the city is still lagging behind the surrounding counties and states in terms of the total proportion of vaccinated adults. Of the adults in Detroit, 11% have been vaccinated so far. For Macomb County, this figure is 16.5 percent. 19.1 percent in Oakland County. 18.6 percent outside Wayne County and 18.5 percent across Michigan.

As of Wednesday, approximately 251,000 vaccines were distributed in Detroit, of which approximately 130,000 were sent to the city government, according to state and local data. Others go to private providers, including healthcare systems.

The federal government announced this week that it will increase the state’s supply of Moderna and Pfizer vaccines from the previous 14.5 million to 15.2 million per week. The state was also expected to receive 2.8 million J & J shots this week.

New Thursday, TCF Center Garage Vaccination site Currently, Detroit residents over the age of 50 with an underlying illness can call (313) 230-0505 to schedule an appointment. Other eligible groups include food, manufacturing, and healthcare professionals.For details, see the city website..

Mr Dagan said Thursday that Detroit believes that Detroit is the only US food worker and / or manufacturing people living and / or working in the city to be vaccinated.

Wednesday state it is Expanded to people over 50 years old Starting March 8th, there are caregivers for people with disabilities or children with existing medical conditions or special medical needs. Detroit is doing the same.

According to Whitmer spokesman Bobby Lady, on March 22, any Michigan resident over the age of 50 will have access to one of the three vaccines.

Detroit also marked a milestone on Thursday, giving the 100,000th vaccination. About two-thirds of them went to Detroit and the other one-third went to non-Detroit working in the city, Duggan estimated on Thursday.

Drive-through sites went from hundreds to 1,000 per day to 4,500 on Thursday. The maximum number that can be processed is 5,000.

— The Associated Press contributed to this report.