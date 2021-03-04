A man in his 60s is the 138th case of COVID-19 in PEI

A man in his 60s was infected with the latest COVID-19 in Prince Edward Island.

The Supreme Public Health Service said in a news release late Thursday that the latest case was a close contact with a previously announced case.

“The man was initially negative, but after the onset of symptoms, [he] “He is in quarantine and has daily public health,” he said in a news release.

This is the 138th incident on the island since the pandemic struck PEI almost a year ago.

PEI currently has 23 active cases of COVID-19, as the outbreak was revealed a week before the outbreak in both Summerside and Charlottetown.

A Mass test campaign It started on the weekend and an estimated 7% of the island’s population was wiped out due to signs of illness. This is because they were often in the same young adult age cohort as most of the new cases.

Others were urged to look for a testing clinic if they had any symptoms or if they visited one of the many potential public exposure sites listed by the state.

Wednesday midnight, 72 hours blockade is over After Dr. Heather Morrison said the test results showed no signs of spreading the coronavirus to the general public.

The state is now COVID-19 circuit break stage It lasts until 8am on March 14th

