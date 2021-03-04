1,410 new COVID-19 cases and 42 additional deaths were reported at Mass.





1,410 new COVID-19 cases and 42 additional deaths reported in Massachusetts Updated: March 4, 2021 6:23 pm EST

The Massachusetts Public Health Service reported an additional 1,410 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday, a total of 554,630 cases across the state since the outbreak of the pandemic. State health officials have also added 42 confirmed COVID-19-related deaths to the state total. This is currently 15,967 people. According to DPH, Thursday's daily COVID-19 report was delayed due to technical issues with the interactive dashboard. As of Thursday, a total of 2,399,100 COVID-19 vaccines were shipped to the state, of which 1,931,280 or 80.5% -dose. To date, 614,589 people in Massachusetts have received both doses. According to the report, an estimated 27,763 cases are active throughout Massachusetts. Click here to view the graph of COVID-19 data. According to the latest town-by-town breakdown report released by the state, 741 patients with confirmed cases of coronavirus were admitted to Massachusetts, of which 168 were reported to be in the intensive care unit. In a DPH weekly report released Thursday, 19 communities were at high risk of "red" or COVID-19. Massachusetts COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations, and Deaths Massachusetts Vaccination Progress New data are typically published daily around 5 pm and weekly reports are usually published.Thursday around 5 pm

