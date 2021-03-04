1,410 new COVID-19 cases and 42 additional deaths were reported at Mass.

The Massachusetts Public Health Service reported an additional 1,410 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday, a total of 554,630 cases across the state since the outbreak of the pandemic.
State health officials have also added 42 confirmed COVID-19-related deaths to the state total. This is currently 15,967 people.
According to DPH, Thursday’s daily COVID-19 report was delayed due to technical issues with the interactive dashboard.
As of Thursday, a total of 2,399,100 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were shipped to the state, of which 1,931,280 (80.5%) were administered. So far, 614,589 people in Massachusetts have received both doses.
An estimated 27,763 cases are active throughout Massachusetts, according to the report.
According to reports, 741 patients with confirmed cases of coronavirus were admitted to Massachusetts, of which 168 were in the intensive care unit.
In a DPH weekly report released Thursday, 19 communities were “red,” or at high risk for COVID-19, down from 28 communities last week.
According to the latest weekly report, the state states that there were 508,745 collections.
New data is typically published daily around 5 pm, and weekly reports are usually published Thursday around 5 pm.