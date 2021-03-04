Health
COVID-19 Vaccine Support Hotline Now Available | Local News
A longtime Wisconsin lawyer, his volunteer work included literacy and the library. Thomas Boykov had a rare hobby.
He wrote to senior officials-the president, the pope, the king of Jordan, Fidel Castro-and collected a box of replies in the form of cards, photographs and letters. He was also a believer in Millard Fillmore, the country’s 13th president, and became a member of the self-proclaimed “Filmoron” fan club.
“My dad tended to prefer ambiguous things and he was serious about fighting for the weak,” said Jules Boykov, the oldest of the three children. .. “I think he regarded Millard Fillmore as this very undervalued president.”
Boykov, 77, died of COVID-19 on December 28th. He said Alzheimer’s disease and prostate cancer had spread and the coronavirus had the last blow. Boykov has lived on the University Woods campus of Oakwood Village since 2015 and died there.
Boykov grew up in New York City and came to Madison for college. He never left, except for three years at the University of Michigan Law School.
“It didn’t take long for Madison to realize that he wanted to spend his life,” said Jules Boykov, 50, chairman of the political and government department at Pacific University in Oregon. It was.
His dad worked as a staff lawyer for the Wisconsin Legislative Council, the Internal Revenue Service, and financial institutions. He has performed two duties on the Wisconsin Tax Appeals Commission.
“He deeply believed in the government, its needs, its power, its responsibilities,” his son said. “He was deliberately a bipartisan man.”
Thomas Boykov, who also taught at UW-Madison Law School, was a hearing examiner for Madison’s rent reduction program, volunteered for Madison’s literacy network, and worked with Madison Public Library friends and Middleton Public Library friends. Was there.
He was a member of the Jane Austen Society and was a facilitator of the Madison-based Sherlock Holmes Society Group “Infamous Canary Trainer”.
He spoke Swahili and “decent” Spanish, his son said. Even in his last days, his spirit weakened and he was able to recite Federico Garcia Lorca’s poem “Canción de Hinete”.
The family handed over six boxes of letters and photographs that Boykov collected from world leaders to Madison’s First Unitarian Association, of which he was a member, for use as a public archive.
His other children are Max Boykoff, 47, director of the University of Colorado Center for Science and Technology Policy, and Molly Boykoff, 43, a special education teacher in Portland, Oregon. Their parents divorced in the 1990s.
“I’m really lucky to have a dad like him,” said Jules Boykoff.
..
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]