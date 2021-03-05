Thursday update: Boone County reports 26 new COVID-19 cases. Less than 100 active cases

The Columbia / Boone County Public Health and Welfare Department has reported 26 new COVID-19 cases.

The health sector is currently reporting 97 active cases, an increase of 11 cases since Wednesday.

The county currently has a reported total of 17,494 COVID-19 cases.

The county reported that the total number of cases excluded from quarantine was 17,318, an increase of 15 cases from Wednesday.

The Columbia / Boone County Public Health and Welfare Department dashboard reports an average of 15 over the last five days.

The dashboard reports a positive rate of 11.8% for the week from February 19th to last Thursday.

The county continues to decline as single-digit or double-digit cases have increased for 36 consecutive days. In addition, it is the 27th day in a row of new cases under the age of 50.

The Department of Health reports that the total number of hospitalizations in Boone County is 23.

It is reported that the number of inhabitants of Boone County hospitalized is four.

The dashboard reports 9 COVID-19 patients on the ICU and 4 on ventilator.

The hospital status remains “green” status. “Green” status is when the hospital operates within the approved bed capacity. Accept patient transfers from referral hospitals within standard care operating procedures.

The Missouri Coronavirus Vaccine Dashboard reports that 33,153 residents received their first dose in Boone County.

The county has the third highest proportion of people who have been vaccinated at least once with 18.4% of the vaccine.

Sarine District is the largest, with 18.8% of the population receiving the first dose of the vaccine. Howard County is second with 18.7% and Cole County is fourth with 18.34%.

New COVID-19 Vaccine Delivery Channel Announced for Missouri

Governor Mike Parson announced at a briefing Thursday that Missouri-wide pharmacies will begin vaccination with the COVID-19 vaccine through priority shipments from the new state pharmacy program.

“As the supply of vaccines continues to grow and more Mizurians are eligible, we will begin shipping vaccines to pharmacies in all regions and communities throughout the state,” Governor Parson said. “Local pharmacies are a reliable medical resource for many Misurians. Therefore, by distributing vaccines to as many pharmacies as possible, by providing a vast network of competent providers to all communities. You can increase accessibility. “

Starting Monday, the state pharmacy program will receive 15 percent of Missouri’s weekly vaccine allocation from the federal government.

The state identified 29 counties and 132 pharmacies in central Missouri based on capacity, location, and population. These pharmacies are capable of giving the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine 200 times a week and will receive this number consistently in addition to the booster immunization for the next 3-4 weeks.

MU Healthcare fills open vaccination schedule

MU Health Care announced Thursday afternoon that the next clinic’s vaccination quota was filled.

The health system called the public early in the morning to meet hundreds of appointments.

Vaccination clinics are held in Forot Field on Fridays and Saturdays. MU Health Care officials said the event could be vaccinated 6,200 times.

Cole County Holds Vaccine Clinic on March 19

Cole County leaders have set dates for clinics organized to vaccinate county teachers and school staff with the coronavirus vaccine.

Christie Campbell, director of health at Cole County, said educators and school staff could first sign up for the event, which is open to the public.

Officials said in a phone call Thursday afternoon that the clinic would be held on March 19.

“We are forever grateful for the work done by our school employees. We are very grateful for being given the opportunity to be one of the first vaccinated teachers and school employees in Missouri. “Masu,” said the county school district. Combined statements.

State opens Vaccination Program Phase 1B, Tier 3 March 15th. The layer, which has more than 500,000 Missourians, includes teachers.

Over 18% of Cole County’s population receives the first dose of coronavirus vaccine. According to the state code.. Approximately 9,300 residents have completed vaccination.

MU Healthcare trying to fill hundreds of coronavirus vaccine slots

MU Health Care said it is trying to fill hundreds of open appointments for coronavirus vaccination at the clinic starting Thursday and Friday.

The organization said in a news release that it was the result of a decline in unvaccinated qualified individuals and an increase in supply. MU Health said this week that it could use 6,200 doses at the clinic this weekend...

The clinic will be held in Forot Field from Friday to Sunday.

Missouri’s current eligibility criteria include people over the age of 65 and people with certain basic health conditions.

Eligible people who wish to sign up can sign up online or by calling 573-771-2273.

The state reports that more than 18% of Boone County’s population is vaccinated, More than 33,000 initial doses were given. The county has a population of about 180,000.

15% of Missourians Start Coronavirus Vaccination

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said Thursday that 15% of the state’s population had begun coronavirus vaccination.

Latest update of Department Coronavirus Dashboard 919,085 Missourians said they started the vaccine process and 481,713 completed the process.

Since the vaccine became available, more than 1.4 million total doses have been administered. According to the dashboard, about 250,000 vaccinations were given in the week leading up to Monday.

Citizens over the age of 65 are the most vaccinated in Missouri. Data show that 42.3% of Missouri ages 65-74 are vaccinated, followed by 34.3% of those aged 75-84 and 47.8% of people aged 85 and over. The next closest group was 55-64, with only 17.8% of the population vaccinated.

Within two weeks, Phase 1B Tier 3 residents with more than 500,000 participants will be eligible for the vaccine. Teachers and school staff are some of the members who are emitting green lights for vaccination.

Heatle, Missouri and Senior Services Division

Health officials reported 467 new coronavirus-positive cases and two new virus-related deaths. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 479,536 COVID-19 cases and 8,150 deaths have been reported.

The 7-day COVID-19 positive rate in Missouri was reported to be 4.5%.

The state hospital association said the latest available data included 999 COVID-19 hospitalizations and 213 virus-related ICU hospitalizations. Both numbers have been steadily declining since early January.