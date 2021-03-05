More than 90 COVID-19 outbreaks at Ontario Police College





More than 90 COVID-19-positive cases were seen at Ontario Police College in the week following the reported outbreak, health care officials in the region said. Last week, the University of Aylmer, Ontario, All face-to-face learning was suspended for 14 days to prevent further spread COVID-19 at the institution. Also, all new employees who tested positive had to stay in college and quarantine themselves. On Thursday, outbreaks reached a total of 93 active COVID-19 cases. Dr. Joyce Rock, Health Officer at Southwestern Public Health (SWPH), said the number of cases is not surprising, but is a clear example of how fast the coronavirus spreads through the environment of the aggregate. I said there is. “This is a clear example of how easy the virus is, it’s a routine virus, not a variant,” Locke told CBC News Thursday. At this point, there are no concerns about possible coronavirus variants, Locke said. Because cases have emerged, they are likely to appear in the test within the past week. “If it was a variant of concern, we would have known it before,” Locke said. “We expected numbers to increase, and they may still be higher.” On Thursday, SWPH reported 83 new cases of COVID-19 and 66 logged in to Aylmer. This number was a significant surge in cases compared to last week when Illmer did not report new cases of COVID-19. Locke pointed out that some cases have not yet appeared on the SWPH dashboard because some new employees may have returned to their jurisdiction. She also said that due to Wednesday’s outage, Aylmer’s numbers may not yet accurately reflect the outbreak. CBC News asked the Solicitor General Office for comment on Thursday, but did not respond. Locke said the test was conducted as soon as possible because he expected more positive cases in the area given the number of college students. When the outbreak was reported on February 22, more than 700 people were tested for COVID-19 for two days. Locke told CBC News. The Police University, which trains more than 400 recruits, has implemented a number of safety measures during the pandemic to curb further spread of the virus. Countermeasures include implementing mandatory screening, onsite testing, personal protective equipment, and quarantine as needed. “We knew there was a significant risk, despite our efforts to prevent infection,” Locke said. “When a virus invades that tissue, it increases the risk of spreading.” As of February 25, all staff and recruits were inspected for COVID-19, according to the ministry. Locke said that most people who test positive are mildly ill, but many are asymptomatic.

