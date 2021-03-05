Detroit COVID-19 vaccine qualifies for more than 50 chronic medical conditions, reaching 100,000th vaccination





Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan has announced that he will extend the COVID-19 vaccine to urban residents over the age of 50 with chronic medical conditions, reflecting a similar announcement made by Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday. According to Dagan, the city has also been vaccinated 100,000 times since the first vaccination began shortly before Christmas. Over 100,000 doses were given at the TCF Center Garage Mass Drive-Through Vaccination Clinic and at all Municipal Health Department outreach locations such as Senior Saturday Clinics and Homeless Shelter All first and second dose shots Officials have announced that it reflects. Dennis Fair, the city’s chief public health officer, said in a briefing Thursday, “100,000 doses of this life-saving vaccine are a big win, which means more lives will be saved. “. “There is a long way to go. There are still many Detroit.” More:Detroit has rejected Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine this week, but plans to do so in the future Detroit over the age of 50 with a chronic condition may call 313-230-0505 to make an appointment with the TCF Center or Senior Saturday Clinic at five churches and one recreation center in the city. I can do it. Schedules will be available at the TCF Center as early as Monday. Target medical conditions include cancer (currently and in remission), asthma, heart disease, hypertension, sickle cell disease, cerebrovascular disease, chronic kidney disease, pulmonary fibrosis, HIV, COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), Includes type 1 or type 2. Diabetes, Alzheimer’s disease, dementia, cystic fibrosis, cardiomyopathy, liver disease, coronary artery disease. Persons arriving for an appointment will be asked to provide proof of condition, such as a healthcare provider’s memo, insurance record, prescription bottle, or other document confirming the condition. On Tuesday, Dagan expanded the eligibility of the vaccine to manufacturing, including Detroit Three car workers living or working in the city, and thousands of people were eligible for injections. It was. He said on Thursday that thousands of manufacturing workers called to schedule an appointment. More:At least 8,000 car workers in Detroit can now be vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine The city receives at least a total of 15,000 first doses of Moderna and Pfizer vaccines each week, and most of the appointments are scheduled at the TCF Center Clinic. Whitmer said on Wednesday that Michigans over the age of 50 with underlying health or disability could be vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday. More:Michigan opens COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to people over 50 Family members and parents who care for children with special medical needs are also eligible for the shot. All Michiganders over the age of 50 will be vaccinated from March 22nd. Contact Christina Hall: [email protected] Follow her on Twitter: @challreporter. Support local journalism.subscribe Free press..

