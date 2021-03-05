U.S. CDC Zombie Apocalypse Tips Rise Again in the Pandemic Era-National

If there’s one lesson that horror movies can teach, it’s always necessary to be prepared for: zombie Occurrence — especially during a pandemic.

A 10-year-old guide to preparing zombie apocalypse has reappeared at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). websiteIn the fresh paranoia caused by Coronavirus Pandemic.

Social media and Google traffic surged around this topic on Wednesday and Thursday. After that, a few media outlets said that zombie-related “ProphecyProbably Attribution To Nostradamus, a 16th century French astrology. The prophecy refers to “half-dead” people and “great evil” leading to the end of the world.

The report immediately urged people to plan jokes for real life World War Z, Books and movies where zombies stand up for every country in the world.

There are no signs of zombie apocalypse in the immediate vicinity (yet). Nonetheless, the CDC’s advice helps whether or not a horde of brain-hungry corpses is knocking on the door.

According to the CDC website, the CDC has been using zombie preparation to teach people about disaster preparedness for nearly a decade. Also, according to the site, there are occasional tweaks to the plan, including the February 23 update this year.

“The first preparatory message to start as a joke campaign to attract a new audience proved to be a very effective platform,” says the CDC.











The CDC campaign will set up a zombie apocalypse kit consisting of all the equipment needed in the event of a global catastrophe, a localized brain eater, or a more pedestrian event such as an earthquake or power outage. Encourages everyone.

Recommended equipment includes food, water, utensils, clothing, radios, personal hygiene products and medicines, important paperwork, and first aid supplies.

“If a zombie bites you, you’re a success, but you can use these supplies to treat basic cuts and lacerations that can occur during tornadoes and hurricanes.” Says the CDC.

The preparation blog also encourages you to plan an emergency with your loved ones. This allows anyone to call anyone “when zombies start to appear at the front door” and know where to go.

“We can implement this plan in the event of floods, earthquakes and other emergencies.”











Zombie (and everything else) survival planning has become a popular messaging tool for many public health agencies over the last decade.British Columbia operates independently Zombie survival campaign In the past and Canadian Red Cross We have also adapted the CDC plan to meet that need.

There has been no zombie uprising since the first hint was published in 2011, but Denmark has approached it. COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) (# If there is no character limit, add parentheses when it first appearsRelated “Zombie minkLast year’s crisis. It also proves that many natural disasters have occurred in the meantime and that preparations are safe.

You don’t know when floods, earthquakes, and carnivorous monsters will break the door.