Coronavirus: Hamilton reports 34 new COVID-19 cases, 16 new mutant cases-Hamilton

Hamilton reported 34 new COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) (# If there is no character limit, add parentheses when it first appears Cases occurred on Thursday, with bumps in various cases.

Currently, there are 81 positive screenings. Coronavirus Subspecies after another 16 cases have been identified by public health this week.

Of these, only four variants were actually identified, all of which were the first B.1.1.7 variants to appear in the United Kingdom. No cases have been identified for any of the other subtypes of coronavirus.

Public health recorded two more deaths on Thursday – two over 80 years old – one linked to an outbreak in the M2 rehabilitation unit at Durabinsky Hospital.

No new outbreaks were declared on Wednesday, but the two were closed at work and day care.

The outbreak at Stelco lasted 17 days, with 6 staff, but the surge at the Umbrella Family and Child Center at CathyWever Elementary School accounted for 3 of the patrons.

There are currently 22 outbreaks in Hamilton, seven of which include city shelters, six senior housing, three hospitals and one school.

As of Thursday, active cases decreased from 8 to 402 daily.

As of Wednesday, approximately 40,000 people have been vaccinated, with 27,000 vaccinations at Hamilton Health Sciences (HHS) fixed sites, 750 vaccinations at St. Joe’s site, and nearly 12,000 vaccinations at mobile clinics. ..

The city operates five pop-up vaccination clinics at Stony Creek’s Saltfleet Community Center, Granbrook / Mount Hope Municipal Service Center, Ancaster Rotary Club, Dundas Community Center, and Granbrook’s Harry Howell Arena.

Halton reports 38 new COVID-19 cases, plus 7 variant cases

The Halton region reported 38 new COVID-19 cases and 7 new mutant cases on Thursday.

Public health identified a total of 97 suspicious mutations as of March 4, and 19 were identified.

As of March 3, the number of active cases increased by 13 days per day to 264.

There were 19 outbreaks in Halton, of which 5 were in nursing care facilities with 169 and 3 were in elderly housing with care.

A total of 9,628 COVID-19 cases have occurred in the pandemic in this area.

Halton residents over 80 can now book online Alternatively, call 311 to plan your vaccination at your local vaccination center.

Clinics over the age of 80 will operate in March and April. All appointments depend on the availability of vaccine supplies.

So far, as of Tuesday, public health has been administering 28,622 COVID-19 vaccines. As of February 26, nearly 9,000 doses were provided by the mobile team and just under 20,000 were provided by fixed clinics.

Niagara reports 24 new COVID-19 cases, for a total of 41 variant cases

Niagara Public Health reported 24 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, adding new possible mutant cases.

Currently, 41 variant cases have been detected in the area, two of which have been identified as B.1.1.7 variants.

As of Thursday, the area has declined to outbreaks at two facilities, the Taford Manor Retirement Home and the Levela Garden City Manor Long Term Care Home. As of March 4, there were 17 community outbreaks in Niagara.

Public health received an additional 156 COVID-19 vaccines on Wednesday. As of March 4, the area has received nearly 11,000 doses.

Haldimand Norfolk reports 6 COVID-19 cases

Haldimand Norfolk reported only four new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, with a slight decrease in active cases between 3 and 27 as of March 3.

The region currently has a total of 1,440 COVID-19 cases out of pandemics and 39 deaths.

Simcoe’s Cedar Crossing retirement home has only one outbreak in a medical facility involving one staff member. The outbreak at the Grand View Lodge Long-Term Care Facility in Danville was declared Wednesday.

Approximately 6,500 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered, and approximately 1,600 people completed a series of injections.

Brant County reports 5 new COVID-19 cases and adds 3,000 vaccination appointments for the elderly

The Brant County Health Unit (BCHU) says it will add more than 3,000 COVID-19 vaccine reservations for adults over the age of 80 on Friday.

The agency predicts that once the booking is complete, it will cover approximately 85% of the residents of that age group.

Like Hamilton, Brandt is moving forward with a makeshift phone call. online A booking initiative ahead of Ontario’s plans to offer a portal on March 15. The date and time of the reservation will be revealed after all the spots have been filled.

Vaccinations will take place at the Brantford Clinic on Henry Street, which is currently used as an on-site / satellite facility.

The county received about 9,000 COVID-19 vaccines and completed about 2,500 vaccinations.

Brant recorded only five new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there are currently a total of 1,504 cases in the region.

As of March 4, there were 42 reports in the region, with active cases decreasing slightly daily.

According to public health, there are two atypical cases in the county, but the strain of the sample has not been determined.

