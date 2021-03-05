Artists pay homage to healthcare professionals





A tribute to Corn Health and its healthcare professionals is parked outside the COVID-19 dedicated hospital for the healthcare system. Corn Health healthcare professionals marked a milestone this week and closed the previously used COVID-19 dedicated space. The need for a projected increase in the number of patients requiring ventilation and intensive care. Since April 13, 2020, the 116-bed facility has been at the heart of Corn Health’s pandemic response. Local artist Jenna Rice paints the “Healthcare Heroes” track with spray paint and purpose, doctors, nurses, and other healthcare professionals fighting COVID-19. “I really wanted to thank the healthcare professionals,” she said. “It’s been a long time.” The image of Nurse Rice added to the track was used for fundraising activities early in the pandemic. It was added to the T-shirt and sold as a fundraising activity. The effort has raised $ 30,000 to help healthcare professionals, Rice said. Rice also added to the track everyone who donated to the name of the first fundraising activity. “All healthcare professionals, they are superheroes,” said artist Raman Baldwai. “This is nothing more than a superhero’s job.” Using superhero themes and bright pop colors, Bhardwaj has also been added to the moving murals. “It’s both colorful and meaningful,” he said. According to Kornhealth, “I’m happy to do something that makes a difference, even in small things,” and Kornhealth said the truck arrived at just the right time. Chief Charity Officer. “They have stepped up in every way, from the opening of this hospital to the opening of a regional testing site. To date, we have been trying to get people vaccinated as soon as possible. Good. I’m tired. COVID-19 patients who need to be hospitalized after closing the facility will be treated at Allamance Community Medical Center, Annie Penn Hospital, Mosescorn Hospital, Wesley Long Hospital. Each hospital will ensure safety and special care. To do this, we have installed a COVID-19 unit modeled after the work done on the Green Valley campus.

