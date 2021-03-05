Health
DHS announces next week who will be in the next eligible group for vaccination
Madison (WKOW)-State health officials announced Thursday that they will determine a group of people to join the group of people eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Wisconsin next week.
This week, teachers, grocery store employees, and transit workers were able to start shooting with all adults over the age of 65 and the first responders of those currently targeted.
The CDC recommendations include people between the ages of 16 and 64 who have an existing medical condition in Phase 1C. A number of 27 news viewers asked when those individuals would come to join the line of people waiting for the vaccine.
“Many people are 30 years old, have asthma, diabetes and are in a position to go out and work,” said Jim Blausen of Janesville.
Brausen did not seek himself, but other individuals were considered for the health of himself and their loved ones.
“I live with a 71-year-old mother who is a survivor of stroke and cancer,” said Allison Bryce of Janesville. “I have COPD, I have high blood pressure, and I have high cholesterol.”
Julie Willems van Dyck, deputy secretary of the Department of Health Services, said Thursday that the challenge was to determine which existing conditions would put someone on the front line.
“Part of the decision is to consider which existing conditions and actually use CDC studies to find out where the strongest evidence of which conditions contribute to COVID-19 is.” Said Van Dijk.
Van Dijk says doctors know more about the virus than they did a year ago, but there are still relatively few studies showing that existing conditions make someone particularly vulnerable to severe COVID-19 infections. I am.
“We are still in the early stages of understanding it,” Van Dyck said.
Another challenge (the largest overall deployment at the moment) is supply. Van Dyck said the DHS needs to be balanced to qualify the right people for the amount of dose available.
“It’s complicated to try to take notes properly to include people who are known to be at risk,” Van Dyck said. “Do we leave people who may be at risk? And how do we do this in a way that does not overwhelm the vaccination system?”
According to Van Dyck, the DHS will be announced within the next two weeks when the next group of people can be expected to begin signing up for vaccination appointments.
Relief of racial disparity
Vaccine administration continues to benefit whites disproportionately. According to the DHS Vaccine Dashboard, 16% of white residents in the state have been vaccinated at least once.
As of Thursday, only 4.8 percent of Hispanic residents and 5.4 percent of black residents received their first dose. Overall, 16.9 percent of Wisconsin’s population has their first shot.
Vandik said the DHS is in the process of calculating which vaccinated people in the state are vaccinated against the most colored races.
“We will consider how allocation formulas can be viewed to ensure that providers vaccinated to a higher proportion of people of color receive an increase in vaccine supply. “Vandyke said.
Another obstacle to ensuring fairness in state development was skepticism among some colored races about the safety of vaccines.
DHS officials have worked with community-based organizations to develop a mobile vaccination program that answers people’s questions about vaccines and provides clinics for people whose transportation is traditionally a barrier. It states that there is.
