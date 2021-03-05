As a doctor, I was skeptical of the Covid vaccine. Then I reviewed the science.

Australian letter Weekly newsletter from the Australian office. sign up You can get it by email. This week’s issue was written by Amaali Lokuge, a doctor at Royal Melbourne Hospital.

As the world records more than 2.5 million deaths from coronavirus and coronavirus U.S. celebrates more than 50 million vaccinationsAs a frontline worker, the emergency department here at Royal Melbourne Hospital was planning his first vaccination this week.Australia hasn’t recorded deaths from the coronavirus in recent months, and the minor outbreaks we’ve had within a few days For active blockade and compliant public.. Given the low prevalence of the disease, Australians have the luxury of choosing not to be vaccinated or postponing the vaccine until they are ready.

Until last week, I wasn’t sure if I would get the vaccine.A few Media reports emphasize that the mRNA vaccine has never been approved for use in humans. Other than clinical trials, it looks like a new technology that has never been tested. The vaccine was developed at such a speed, so I wasn’t sure that the major side effects weren’t overlooked. I was worried about autoimmunity by expressing the coronavirus peplomer in my cells.

Skepticism lies deep in Australia, and protests against vaccines are emerging in many of our cities. Outside of this minority of voices, who appear to be opposed to vaccinations based on theoretical and ideological concerns rather than scientific concerns, it is difficult to measure popular moods. Australians feel obliged to get vaccinated, but personally many of us make reservations.

In the medical community, false information pervading the anti-vaccination movement makes it difficult to express real concern. Doing so attracts a gentle ridicule from my colleagues — to them it sounds like I’ve let go of medical education.