Health
As a doctor, I was skeptical of the Covid vaccine. Then I reviewed the science.
Australian letter Weekly newsletter from the Australian office. sign up You can get it by email. This week’s issue was written by Amaali Lokuge, a doctor at Royal Melbourne Hospital.
As the world records more than 2.5 million deaths from coronavirus and coronavirus U.S. celebrates more than 50 million vaccinationsAs a frontline worker, the emergency department here at Royal Melbourne Hospital was planning his first vaccination this week.Australia hasn’t recorded deaths from the coronavirus in recent months, and the minor outbreaks we’ve had within a few days For active blockade and compliant public.. Given the low prevalence of the disease, Australians have the luxury of choosing not to be vaccinated or postponing the vaccine until they are ready.
Until last week, I wasn’t sure if I would get the vaccine.A few Media reports emphasize that the mRNA vaccine has never been approved for use in humans. Other than clinical trials, it looks like a new technology that has never been tested. The vaccine was developed at such a speed, so I wasn’t sure that the major side effects weren’t overlooked. I was worried about autoimmunity by expressing the coronavirus peplomer in my cells.
Skepticism lies deep in Australia, and protests against vaccines are emerging in many of our cities. Outside of this minority of voices, who appear to be opposed to vaccinations based on theoretical and ideological concerns rather than scientific concerns, it is difficult to measure popular moods. Australians feel obliged to get vaccinated, but personally many of us make reservations.
In the medical community, false information pervading the anti-vaccination movement makes it difficult to express real concern. Doing so attracts a gentle ridicule from my colleagues — to them it sounds like I’ve let go of medical education.
Every day in the emergency department, the patient goes against medical advice, away from essential care, shook his head and watched the patient go with a miserable smile. Like them, isolated on my suspicion, I was ready to exercise my free will rights and refuse the vaccine. When my non-medical friend asked me about it, I was torn between talking to them my concerns and acting as a doctor recommending the latest proven treatments.
The few people I revealed my concerns were embarrassed and looked at me. What if doctors didn’t trust the vaccine? It felt like a betrayal.
The guilt I felt about this forced me to objectively review the literature on RNA vaccines. As I am not an expert in virology or biochemistry, I realized that I needed to quickly learn unfamiliar words such as “transfection” and the concept of gene sequences. Slowly, the information I was devouring began to change my beliefs.
I learned that research using mRNA for vaccination and cancer treatment has been going on for the past 30 years. Through trial and error, this modality was refined and almost completely in full swing by the time Covid hit. Vaccine mRNA is rapidly degraded intracellularly, and coronavirus peplomer is only transiently expressed on the cell surface. In addition, this type of vaccine utilizes technology already used by the virus.
It was humble to have to change my mind. When I booked the vaccination time frame, I realized that I had access to all this study and how lucky I was to train to understand it.
I would like to filter out much of this information to the general public so that they can get the same information as we do. As medical professionals, we are paternal and cannot afford to trust people to follow advice without all the facts. This is especially true in Australia. In Australia, the majority of us have never directly witnessed the potential damage caused by this disease.
Although relatively safe today, the overwhelming threat of infection is always present. Winter is approaching and people are less alert. At the beginning of all this, I would have imagined that I could escape the horrific mortality rates that other parts of the world suffer, but the vaccine provides a faint light of hope. It may or may not prevent infection, but it can reduce severe infections, hospitalizations, and deaths.
Like all new converts, I am now a true believer: I want everyone to be vaccinated. However, autonomy is a valuable belief in a free society, and we are glad that ethicists have advised us to oppose the mandatory vaccine. I hope that with more lively discussions and wider dissemination of scientific knowledge, people like me (who may have valid appointments) can be shaken to get the vaccine.
I received my first dose of the vaccine on Tuesday. The whole process was so rational and quick that I left without feeling anything. But when I took a picture of my vaccination card to share with friends and family, I was overwhelmed by the combination of gratitude, relief, and regret for other parts of the world that are low in virus.
What you need to know about vaccine deployment
My director emailed the emergency department last week and the most difficult thing he had to do so far was to protect us and to face the virus with our PPE alone. Was to see him head downstairs. And for all of us, the fear that one of our loved ones would succumb to the virus was a constant shadow.
Knowing that vaccination can ameliorate the threat seems like a miracle.
