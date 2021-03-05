“The challenge was to see patients go one after another.”-Medical intern looks back on Covid-19’s year at SA

Frontline workers say they have learned a lot since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

They believe that the arrival of the Covid-19 vaccine is the beginning of a brighter future.

The nurse, who received the jab on Tuesday, said she was angry with the damage to the PPE.

Front-line healthcare professionals say there is hope for a brighter future now that the Covid-19 vaccine is being rolled out in the country. This was unthinkable a year ago.

On Thursday, March 5, 2020, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced that a 38-year-old man from KwaZulu-Natal, who traveled to Italy, tested positive for Covid-19.

From that day on, the health sector has caused havoc in South African hospitals, homes and public spaces, and has never been the same as the ever-increasing number of confirmed cases.

Anxious healthcare professionals had to face the challenge of treating Covid-19 patients with little knowledge of the virus. As the situation became more severe, patients, doctors, nurses and hospital support staff also began to die from the virus.

The deployment of vaccines in the country brought back all those memories to those at the forefront every day.

Vunyiwe Caroline Dube, a nurse at the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital, first got a jab on Tuesday.

Infected daughter and grandchild

After being inoculated, she left the hall and danced victoriously, saying, “The new symptom is now’overactive’.”

Dube said he was honored to be a member of Grin Mitchell, the first team to treat Zero Patients in Houten when he was hospitalized on March 7, 2020. She is also currently one of the first health care workers to receive the vaccine at the hospital.

Looking back on last year, Sister Duvet described it as “hell.” Dube, who tested positive along the way, said it wasn’t easy, mainly because there was no cure for Covid-19.

“No one in my family was infected with the virus, but by then I had a 26-year-old daughter and my son was six months old. I was more worried and guilty about them. I brought them a virus. “

But it was a tough year, but Dube said there were some highlights for her as she learned so much in the process. Dube, who has been a nurse for over 20 years, said he was informed that he was an “excellent” counselor for other hospital staff who tested positive for the virus.

She said her lifestyle has changed and she is exercising more than before the virus.

According to Dube, last year there was a particular challenge in providing personal protective equipment (PPE), but now there is a “slight improvement”.

She said:

We focused on the coronavirus and wanted to save the patient. People were stealing from what we needed to treat the patient, but that didn’t work for me.

Dr. Nisargadatta Maharaj, a second-year medical intern who also got a jab, said it was stressful to start a career in a pandemic, but he did his best.

Maharaj, who works in the emergency department at Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital, said there were challenges in being admitted to the hospital during a pandemic, but he adapted.

“It was hard to see patients going one after another, and obviously I’m not used to seeing such deaths often. It’s not good for everyone to witness. But if you’re used to it I don’t want to say, but it gets tougher, especially as a doctor, “said the 24-year-old intern.

The clinical program coordinator for infection prevention and management at Sinah Grace Mahamose Hospital said losing colleagues, friends and family was traumatic.

She said a lot had happened in the hospital since the first Covid-19 patient was hospitalized, which also required intensive training for staff confused about the virus.

According to Mahamose, the hospital is well-planned for what it takes to keep things running smoothly, helping to boost morale.

“Some of my family are still alive with the side effects of the disease, and our lives have changed dramatically because we don’t do what we liked before. We never get back on the road I don’t think it was before. “

Another infection control staff member, Fezeka Legodi, said the test was positive and her husband died of the virus.

Legodi said he believes the sector has improved by making PPE fully available.

